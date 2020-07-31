Eco Talk: The importance of National Farmers Market Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hope everyone has been able to enjoy fresh local sweet corn and other locally grown fruits and vegetables that are now available at local farm markets, roadside farm stands, farmers markets and even grocery stores. To help recognize the arrival of this bounty, the Farmers Market Coalition is celebrating with the 21st annual National Farmers Market Week beginning Aug. 2 and running through the 8th. National Farmers Market Week was originally started by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to highlight the essential role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system. The campaign runs the first full week of August every year, and is officially recognized with a USDA proclamation.

This year’s National Farmers Market Week campaign is an important reminder that our local fruit and vegetable farmers, and the farmers markets where they offer for sale the efforts of their hard work, are an essential part of our local food system. The past few years some farmers markets have struggled as busy food shoppers were not making time to support the local markets. Then COVID-19 hit and we saw what can happen when there are disruptions to supply chains.