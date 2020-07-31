Eco Talk: The importance of National Farmers Market Week

I hope everyone has been able to enjoy fresh local sweet corn and other locally grown fruits and vegetables that are now available at local farm markets, roadside farm stands, farmers markets and even grocery stores. To help recognize the arrival of this bounty, the Farmers Market Coalition is celebrating with the 21st annual National Farmers Market Week beginning Aug. 2 and running through the 8th. National Farmers Market Week was originally started by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to highlight the essential role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system. The campaign runs the first full week of August every year, and is officially recognized with a USDA proclamation.
This year’s National Farmers Market Week campaign is an important reminder that our local fruit and vegetable farmers, and the farmers markets where they offer for sale the efforts of their hard work, are an essential part of our local food system. The past few years some farmers markets have struggled as busy food shoppers were not making time to support the local markets. Then COVID-19 hit and we saw what can happen when there are disruptions to supply chains.
When we support local farmers markets and consider them for what they are — an essential business — we also support our local economies. Local food systems with short supply chains, where food is grown by local farmers and sold directly to consumers, are resilient and dependable. Also, farmers market managers/operators are local food heroes. When the pandemic hit, they were some of the first to implement innovative strategies to change their operations to accommodate public health protocols. Plus, farmers markets are considered a safe shopping environment. Research continues to support that outdoor marketplaces, such as farmers markets, can be safer than alternative indoor retailers. Outdoor markets have unlimited air circulation, sunlight and the ability to enforce social distancing by spreading out vendors, all which help reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Those who seek out and appreciate locally grown foods are often referred to as “locavores.” The refocus on local foods began in the late 1980s and is continuing to grow. Many feel this is a sustainable approach to farming while providing other benefits to the local economy and the environment.
When food is purchased locally, the cost of transportation is reduced compared to food that is grown elsewhere and either trucked, railed or flown in. The cost of transportation is added to the price you pay, but also has a cost to the environment in fuel usage and the resulting emissions discharge. Also, many fruits and vegetables lose some of their nutritional value when packed for shipping, or during the time in transport. Purchasing locally grown food not only reduces the carbon footprint created by the transportation, but there is also a positive benefit to the local economy. Economic studies show that farmers spend the money they receive from produce sales locally.
When talking about locally grown produce, I like to ask how “local” is defined, as that definition can vary depending on an individual’s perspective. I have heard many definitions for the sourcing of local foods to be within the state or region, or within a certain mile radius or towns surrounding larger cities.
Prior to the world changing this spring and restaurants closing their doors (hopefully only temporarily), a "farm to" movement was underway, the result of a revival that began over the last 30 years or so. The main focus of the "farm to" revival is having locally produced foods served in restaurants, school cafeterias and other institutions.
Those venues implementing "farm to" utilize farmers markets, farm produce stands, local produce auctions and even community supported agriculture (CSAs) as a source for local products. Restaurants that source locally will usually identify the farms they are either working with directly or are sourcing from by using chalk or white boards, noting the farms on their menus or displaying a table tent.
You, too, can be part of the "farm to" movement and help recognize National Farmers Market Week by purchasing seasonally available fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and even meats and dairy products, such as cheese from local farmers at farmers markets, and preparing them in tasty dishes for the table in your home. Many times the grower will have recipe suggestions for you to try. Additionally, farmers market supporters are encouraged to aid in this year’s virtual celebration by using the hashtags #FarmersMarketWeek and #FarmersMarketsAreEssential to share the value that their farmers market brings to their community.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
