Eco Talk: The importance of recycling clothing

Many have been busy with spring cleaning based on the amount of trash waiting for pick up. Remember: There are some things that should not find their way to the landfill. These include obsolete and broken electronics, fluorescent tube light bulbs, rechargeable batteries and items containing Freon, just to name a few.

Cayuga County’s Spring Home Electronics Plus collection event scheduled for Saturday, April 9, still has some time slots available, but do not wait to register as the event capacity is drawing near and may close early. More information can be found by searching for "2022 Cayuga County Electronics Plus" or calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2876.

Recently I have received several calls related to recycling clothing and other textiles. As we change over closets from warmer clothing to spring and summer clothes, I hope you will take a few minutes to consider the "reduce, reuse, recycle" process for any out-of-date, worn, torn or stained clothing, shoes and other household textiles rather than simply tossing them in the trash.

According to the nonprofit Council for Textile Recycling, the average U.S. citizen disposes of approximately 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles, which includes footwear, accessories, towels, bedding and draperies each year. Most of these can be recycled. There's no need for them to be in wearable or useable condition; however, they need to be clean and dry.

The Environmental Protection Agency indicates the textile recycling industry recycles about 3.8 billion pounds of textile waste each year. Unfortunately, this accounts for 15% of textile waste, with 85% being landfilled. These discarded textiles will use about 5% of all landfill space, which is both expensive and shrinking.

About 20 years ago, the apparel industry started producing newer styles of clothing with greater frequency than in the past. This trend is referred to as fast fashion, and there is a cost. The rate of recycling textiles has remained at 15% for over a decade and shows little sign of increasing. The environmental implications of purchasing less expensive and trendy clothing are discussed at length and can be found through a web search for "fast fashion."

Since the mid-1940s, charities and the textile recycling industry have repurposed and recycled billions of pounds of clothing, household textiles, shoes and accessories. Belts, purses, stuffed animals and sneakers can also be recycled. Did you realize that one pair of shoes weighs about 1 pound? Three T-shirts, a bed sheet, a dress, several items of children’s clothing and even a backpack also weigh about one pound each.

Locally, we have been recycling plastic, aluminum, metals and cardboard for decades. Now we need to consider recycling unwanted clothing and household textiles. There are various opportunities to recycles textiles; we just have to look. Both for-profit and nonprofit organizations will accept textiles. What is placed in the bins is sorted and resold or sent to developing countries.

Items that cannot be reused in their original form because they are ripped or stained can be repurposed into industrial rags, insulation, stuffing for upholstery, carpet padding and sometimes paper products. According to CTR, 45% of the collected textiles are exported to other countries as secondhand clothing; 30% is recycled and turned into wiping rags for use in industrial settings or as absorbents; 20% is recycled into fibers used to make insulation, carpet padding and materials used by the automotive industry; and the remaining 5% is waste.

Textiles that find their way into landfills, even those made with natural fibers, do not degrade under landfill conditions due to a lack of oxygen and sunlight needed in the decomposition process. If you're not sure if you should recycle something, stop into any of the local resale stores and ask if they can accept an item. Several times now I have questioned if an item I had was wanted and asked when I dropped off a donation, and sure enough they accepted it!

Through recycling your unwanted textiles, you will be helping local nonprofits generate needed income for their mission and programs, as well as helping save ever-shrinking landfill space and reduce the impact on the environment.

The next time you find clothing or other textiles, please avoid taking the easy route of tossing that item in the trash and consider making an effort to get it to an organization that can reuse or recycle it. Together, we can continue to make positive steps to keep ourselves and the environment protected.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

