Eco Talk: The importance of soil health

With the snow cover melted, cover crops that were planted last year are starting to grow. There are various reasons why farmers plant a cover crop. Some of the benefits include preventing soil erosion, improving soil properties, suppling nutrients, suppressing weeds, improving water availability, breaking pest cycles and maintaining biodiversity in crop fields.

Recognizing the importance of cover crops, the state departments of Agriculture and Markets and Environmental Conservation have provided funding since 2018 from the state’s Environmental Protection Fund to county soil and water conservation districts. This funding has been actively implementing cover crop projects with the purpose of improving soil health and creating resiliency.

There is a commonly held belief that the soil is inert. In reality, it is a thriving metropolis of organisms. Underground there are thousands of living organisms, including small animals like moles, our friend the earthworm, arthropods like centipedes and millipedes, and insects that include grubs, beetles and ants. There are also numerous forms of fungi called mycorrhizae, in addition to bacteria, protozoa and even algae. When all organisms are in balance, the soil is considered to be healthy.

New York continues to be a leader in the advancement of soil health. Through research, outreach and policy, New York has been successfully implementing effective partnerships with a goal of providing resilience against extreme weather events and striving to reduce impacts from climate change. For the past 30 years these efforts have been coordinated through the New York Soil Health Initiative. More information about the initiative can be found at blogs.cornell.edu/soilhealthinitiative/roadmap.

In New York, research on soil health has expanded beyond traditional corn and soybean cropping systems to look at New York’s predominant agricultural land use of animal and crop farms. Animal manure, considered an environmental nuisance by some, is recognized as a resource by both farmers and soil health practitioners. Manure is rich with organic matter and nutrients. New York farmers continue to lead the way for improved manure handling and application practices. Additionally, they are striving to reduce possible negative environmental impacts from manure while improving soil health and protecting water quality.

Research is now expanding to determine how manure can be used on soils that have been degraded to bring their health back in balance. Soil is considered to be degraded when it has lost its ability to support the living organisms that would naturally be found in it. Typically, a degraded soil may have decreased amounts of fertility and organic matter, or it may have eroded or have a high salt content. Manure is high in both organic matter and nutrients, and may help bring a degraded soil back to health over time.

Crop and livestock production is a large component of agriculture enterprises in New York; other agricultural enterprises can also benefit from improved soil health. Fruit and vegetable crops are economically important agricultural enterprises, providing nutritious and fresh options to New York residents. There is ample opportunity for these valuable crops to benefit from improved soil health. Research on the benefits of soil health is also being extended to pastures, grasslands, forests and even urban landscapes.

You may wonder why soil health in urban landscapes would be of concern. As more land is converted to impervious surfaces, such as parking lots and buildings, less land is available to absorb rain water and melting snow. When not absorbed by the ground, the water is collected and diverted to storm water systems that can exceed their capacity, especially during high rainfall events. Healthy urban soils have the potential to absorb significant amounts of water and can even filter it. Nutrients, sediments and chemicals can be removed by a healthy soil prior to entering roadside ditches, streams and eventually our lakes.

Different types of soil provide different habitats for the microorganisms that live in it. Since these are living creatures, they too, along with plant roots, require air and water to live. Depending on the timing of when a sample is taken, one can find thousands of algae and amoebas along with millions of different bacteria in just a teaspoon of healthy fertile soil.

Soil is considered to be the skin of the earth, and when healthy, is capable of supporting plant life that is so critical to life on earth. We can join our farm neighbors and work toward being good stewards of the land and promoting the benefits of soil health on both our agricultural land and in urban landscapes to further protect water quality.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

