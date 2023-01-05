Eco Talk: The latest on the spotted lanternfly in New York

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that continues to spread around the state. First found on Staten Island several years ago, it is moving closer to the Finger Lakes. Hopefully, everyone is now aware of this invasive insect. Yet it is still worthy of an update and reminder to be on the lookout for this pest.

A recent statewide update about SLF indicates that the population found near Ithaca in the fall of 2020 has not spread and is considered managed. The more recently identified SLF populations near Buffalo and Syracuse are considered stable. The Binghamton population is also stable but two new locations have been discovered to the west, which is causing concern.

The SLF is currently overwintering as egg masses. Adult SLF die once temperatures drop below freezing. Now is a good time to look for the hard-to-find SLF egg masses, especially on grapes.

If an egg mass is found, be sure to correctly identify the egg mass before removing it. Other insect egg masses can look similar. Do not remove beneficial praying mantis egg masses! Also, lichen and even dried mud can look like SLF egg masses.

If SLF egg masses are discovered, they can be scraped into a plastic bag or jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Then toss everything in the trash. Scraping the egg masses onto the ground alone will not destroy the eggs.

Scraping will not control SLF; however, it does help reduce numbers. It is almost impossible to reach all the egg masses, as they can be found high into the tree’s canopy. Each egg mass can contain 30 to 50 viable eggs that hatch in the spring.

The stage following egg hatch and before becoming an adult is called a nymph. SLF nymphs are wingless, and they move around by walking. There are several stages of nymph growth called instars. Research is showing that nymphs prefer different tree species, with tree of heaven and black walnut the trees of choice during summer months. In the fall, they tend to gravitate to silver, red and sugar maples, followed by birch, willow and sycamore trees, then cottonwood and aspens, with Norway maples as their last choice.

Tree of heaven, another invasive species, is the preferred host. Research is showing SLF have an easier time establishing when tree of heaven is present; however, it is not required. The removal of tree of heaven will not stop SLF. According to Penn State research, access to multiple tree species seems to produce a more robust SLF population.

Unlike many other insects, egg laying is not related to the accumulated growing degree days, as once thought. It seems to be triggered when day length is equal to the nighttime, which occurs around Sept. 20.

Successful control of SLF nymph depends on the stage of the life cycle they are in. Physical control, such as sticky bands, can capture SLF that are moving up and down the tree trunk. However, stick traps are not SLF nymph-specific and can catch other unintended wildlife, such as birds. If sticky bands are used, using a bird screen is imperative.

Also, circle traps have been used with some success, especially on trees that seem to be “hot trees." Currently, there does not seem to be a reason why one tree is the gathering point for adult SLF but thousands of SLF can be found on one tree while the same tree species, planted at the same time a few yards away, is not covered with SLF. This is being described as “hot tree phenomena."

Adult SLF move by walking and jumping, and can fly short distances. SLF adults are better fliers than first thought. They utilize wind current updrafts and have been tracked up to a half-mile away in good weather.

Penn State research shows that vineyards are consistently infested with SLF adults once established in the area. For egg laying, SLF will pass over apple trees to get to maple species. Yet grape is preferred, with 100 adult SLF per vine observed in some vineyards. This is why so much effort is being made to monitor and keep everyone informed about SLF to protect the Finger Lakes' valuable and potentially vulnerable vineyards.

With SLF closer than ever, we need to remain vigilant for its arrival. Each year that passes without SLF establishing in the Finger Lakes gives researchers time to increase their knowledge of this pest and seek ways to protect our region from this invasive insect.