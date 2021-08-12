Eco Talk: The praying mantis has its uses

This weekend I saw my second praying mantis this year, and had to share my discovery with everyone willing to read about yet another insect!
The praying mantis is an insect introduced to North America in the late 1800s to help farmers and gardeners get rid of crop and garden pests. Fortunately, it has not become invasive, and has some beneficial qualities.
Technically it is known as a mantis or mantid, with "praying" added by its admiring public as it became established. Many confuse the word "praying" in the name with "preying" because it is an efficient predator. As adults, their large, spiny front legs are well-adapted for catching and holding their prey. Additionally, when they are still, the position of their front legs is interpreted as folded hands in prayer by some people.
There are two species of praying mantis in New York. The Chinese praying mantis, introduced near Philadelphia, measures up to 4 inches in length, and the European praying mantis, introduced near Rochester, is about half the size of the Chinese praying mantis. Both species are now common throughout the northeastern U.S.
In spite of their appearance, they are harmless to humans and blend into their surroundings by adapting to the colors around them as a chameleon would. Typically, they are green or brown in color, and it takes a sharp eye to find them, as they are often well-hidden in plants, flowers, shrubs and even grasses, hiding on stems or leaves. They will remain on the stem or leaf, patiently waiting to strike at their prey, and can move at approximately 1/20 of a second! The best time to see them is during the day in spring and summer.
They are fearsome predators, eating insects and spiders regardless of whether their prey is beneficial or not. The praying mantis is so predatory that if one should happen upon another, one will eat the other. They are solitary for the majority of their life.
At first glance, the praying mantis seem to be from a 1950s horror film. They have triangular heads and bulging eyes supported on flexible necks. They are the only insect that can turn their heads 180 degrees, helping them spot their next meal. Their excellent eyesight allows them to detect movement up to 60 feet away.
The adult praying mantis will live in the wild about one year. Our winter climate is too harsh for these insects to overwinter; thus it is important for them to reproduce for the next year. The adult females will lay eggs in the fall after mating with adult males. It is true that after or during mating the female will bite off the male’s head, and may even eat the male after mating.
The female will deposit 10 to 400 fertilized eggs into individual compartments in an egg case. The egg cases are recognizable once you know what you are looking for. They are straw-colored and look like a piece of shredded wheat breakfast cereal about the size of a child's thumb. They are often found in and on the bark of trees, on stems of tall grasses, under leaves remaining on trees and even on the sides of buildings. The egg cases overwinter and, in the spring, the young mantis, called a nymph, hatches from the eggs that survived the winter. The young mantis resemble a small adult, but does not have wings.
It is critical to identify any egg cases before removing them. Egg cases of the harmful gypsy moth and spotted lanternfly could be confused with praying mantis egg cases. Should you find an egg case and need help identifying it, contact your Master Gardener volunteers with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. It is suggested that you leave the praying mantis egg case outside over the winter, as it will warm up and hatch inside your home.
Many consider the praying mantis to be a beneficial insect; however, since it eats both good and bad insects, it could at times be doing more harm than good. For instance, a honeybee pollinating your tomato plant could become prey just as easily as a stink bug.
The praying mantis was designated the official state insect of Connecticut in 1977, and is reported to be the most common insect kept as a pet. There is information on the web regarding keeping a praying mantis, but I prefer to see them outside in the wild, where they fulfill their purpose of seeking insect pests.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.