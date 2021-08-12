Eco Talk: The praying mantis has its uses

This weekend I saw my second praying mantis this year, and had to share my discovery with everyone willing to read about yet another insect!

The praying mantis is an insect introduced to North America in the late 1800s to help farmers and gardeners get rid of crop and garden pests. Fortunately, it has not become invasive, and has some beneficial qualities.

Technically it is known as a mantis or mantid, with "praying" added by its admiring public as it became established. Many confuse the word "praying" in the name with "preying" because it is an efficient predator. As adults, their large, spiny front legs are well-adapted for catching and holding their prey. Additionally, when they are still, the position of their front legs is interpreted as folded hands in prayer by some people.

There are two species of praying mantis in New York. The Chinese praying mantis, introduced near Philadelphia, measures up to 4 inches in length, and the European praying mantis, introduced near Rochester, is about half the size of the Chinese praying mantis. Both species are now common throughout the northeastern U.S.