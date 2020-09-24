Eco Talk: The role of climate change in plant diseases

With the forest fires on the West Coast creating ash and particulates moving through the atmosphere creating some interesting sunsets, I am also reminded of the large dust cloud that traveled from the Sahara region of Africa across the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas earlier this summer.
While this cloud was observed by satellites orbiting Earth, a team of scientists on the ground were interested in learning what, if any plant pathogens might be hitching a ride on the dust cloud. Although this cloud received much attention in the media this year, these dust clouds are a regular metrological occurrence.
Much of the dust originates in Africa from an ancient dried lake bed when storms circulate and cause soil particles to become airborne. These particles have been measured up to 20,000 feet in the atmosphere, allowing them to move across the Atlantic Ocean.
To learn about how plant diseases might be moved across large areas, the team will be using multiple technologies to follow the dust particles and then monitor the “receiving” crops for disease. It is hard to believe that microscopic spores, which cause plant diseases, can actually survive such a trip. However, plant pathologists — scientists who study diseases of plants — have known for years that some devastating plant diseases can be spread with the wind and carried by storms.
Approximately 15%-30% of the harvest globally each year is lost to plant diseases. This loss most notably impacts people who rely on these crops for their health and nutrition. Using newer technologies such as remote sensing, computer modeling and genomics with plant pathology, the scientists are seeking to develop a global system to observe, assess and monitor disease dispersal from dust circulating in the atmosphere.
Using the information from the satellites to track dust from areas with potential disease, they will be able to help farmers in areas where the dust and possible disease returns to the land to take necessary steps by planting non-susceptible crops and other measures to further reduce the spread of the disease.
Anyone who has grown tomatoes in their garden is most likely familiar with Fusarium wilt. Fusarium is a fungal pathogen that can survive in the soil for several decades, and impacts over 100 species of plants worldwide. Today, most tomato varieties have been bred to be resistant to Fusarium; however, there is concern that the fungus may overcome the plant’s current genetic resistance.
Fusarium has been found on six of the seven continents on Earth. Those of us who enjoy bananas, a tropical plant that is grown in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America, may have another reason to worry about Fusarium. A disease of bananas, called Panama wilt, has been threatening banana plantations. Panama wilt is caused by the Fusarium fungus, and researchers are working to control Fusarium, as bananas are susceptible to it.
Bananas were originally threatened with extinction in the 1950s by Fusarium until a new banana variety was established. This new variety is called Cavendish, and has remained resistant until the 1990s, when a different strain of Fusarium began spreading. As you may have guessed, the Cavendish banana is susceptible, and if scientists cannot find resistance or other solution, bananas may once again be on the verge of extinction.
As our climate continues to change globally, we will need to support scientific researchers’ efforts to understand the various impacts that can threaten global food production systems and start to implement necessary steps to protect or reduce these changes.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County.
