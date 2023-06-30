Cattails seem to be the proverbial thorn in the side of landowners with either wetlands or ponds. But are cattails worthy of the distaste they receive?

As with anything in nature, cattails have a purpose even though beauty or purpose is often in the eye of the beholder. In this case, the beholder is Mother Nature.

Cattails are a tall, perennial reedy plant that needs wet soil in which to grow. According to the National Park Service’s website there are about 30 different types of cattails worldwide. However, there are three species found in North America: broadleaf, narrowleaf and southern cattails. Both the broadleaf and narrowleaf cattails are found in upstate New York.

So where did cattails come from? According to the NPS website, both the broadleaf and southern cattails are considered to be native to North America. The narrowleaf cattail is not native and was most likely introduced to the East Coast from Europe in the mid-1800s. Fortunately, the narrowleaf cattail has not become invasive even though it is not native.

How can you tell the two cattails apart? The leaves of the narrowleaf cattail measure half an inch to three-quarters of an inch wide, while the leaves of the broadleaf cattail measures 1.5 inches. Also, the flowering head of the broadleaf cattail is larger and thicker, while the narrowleaf cattail is smaller and slender.

While cattails are important to wildlife, the flowering heads are also grown for dried flower arrangements and the leaves are used for making mats and chair seats. They also produce dense underground roots called rhizomes. These rhizomes produce thick mats and have been found growing up to 30 inches deep. These starchy roots are eaten by some animals, and humans can eat them too.

Some are surprised to learn that cattails actually flower. The male flower is located above the female flower on the cattail flower spike. The pollen from the male flower falls down to the female flower or is disbursed a short distance by the wind. When mature, the characteristic brown furry spikes release cottony seeds that are spread by the wind.

In addition to being found in ponds and wetlands, cattails also thrive along roadsides, manmade drainage areas and detention ponds.

While cattails can add natural beauty and provide environmental benefits, if left uncontrolled they can overtake an area and create a management challenge. It is their thick, dense root mass and the amount of leaf litter they produce that make this plant difficult to control once introduced into a pond or wetland.

Some of the environmental benefits of a well-managed area of cattails in a pond include habitat for amphibians, insects, birds and fish. A sure sign of spring for me is spotting redwing blackbirds perched on a cattail. Plus, ducks and geese will use the leaves and stalks for building a nest. Also, turkeys, deer, racoons and other mammals may use cattails to hide from predators. Cattails provide some insects, frogs and salamanders with a place to lay their eggs, and young fish will hide in them too.

I recall, while on a nature hike as a young child, the guide explaining how the fluff from the seed heads has been used by Native Americans and early settlers as stuffing and insulation. Even early life vests were stuffed with the water-resistant fluff.

Some resources reference the dense root structure and massive quantities of leaf litter as possibly excluding other aquatic plants, resulting as a potential threat to biodiversity. As with most things in nature, everything is best in moderation. Cattails can be managed, especially in ponds, by setting boundaries and removing any plants that escape before they become established. Also, removing any dead plants and leaves before they decompose and adding nutrients to the pond’s ecosystem helps keep them under control.

While cattails may be a thorn to some, if you have a pond or wetland consider some of the possible environmental benefits before seeking to control them.