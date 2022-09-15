Eco Talk: The threat of the spotted lanternfly in the Finger Lakes

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) is an invasive insect that continues to be in the news as it makes inroads around the state. First found in New York on Staten Island two years ago, it is now spread throughout New York City. Closer to the Finger Lakes, SLF has since been found near Ithaca, then in the Binghamton area, and most recently a population has been found in the Buffalo area.

As each population is identified, we need to prepare for the implications of its establishment in the Finger Lakes. Since SLF was first discovered in 2014 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, researchers have been learning about this invasive insect whose native range is China, India and Vietnam. Information about how the SLF is adapting to the Northeast is gathered with each passing year. Yet there is more to learn about this potentially economically devastating pest.

The SLF adult is a visually interesting insect, and as an adult is easily seen because of its size and coloration. Color photos of the spotted lanternfly, at various life stages, are on the USDA Pest Alert website. The adults are active from July to December and begin egg-laying in September. The SLF overwinters, as egg masses which can be difficult to locate. The adults die when temperatures dip below freezing.

In the fall, adult female SLF lay 1-inch-long egg masses on almost anything, including tree trunks, rocks, vehicles, lawn furniture and firewood. The egg masses are smooth and brownish-gray with a shiny, waxy coating when first laid that easily blends into tree bark. Initially it was thought that removing the egg masses by scraping them off would help control SLF populations. While this might be helpful, egg masses can be laid high up in trees where they are out of reach and easily missed. In Pennsylvania, the preferred tree host for egg-laying is maple trees.

Much has been written about how SLF prefer another invasive species, the tree of heaven. Penn State conducted an experiment where different trees species were isolated in various groups. Some of the groups included tree of heaven, and other did not. There has been discussion about removing tree of heaven; however, the Penn State research indicates tree of heaven removal will not eliminate SLF. Their research found that more SLF eggs were laid in the groupings that contained tree of heaven than without, but concluded that SLF will survive without having tree of heaven present.

Adult SLF move by walking and jumping, and can fly short distances. It turns out the SLF adults are better fliers than first thought. They are very crafty, utilizing wind current updrafts, and have been tracked up to half a mile away in good weather. They climb telephone poles and other tall objects, allowing them to launch into the wind!

Any long-distance spread is from people moving materials infested with egg masses. This explains why the SLF has been scattered throughout upstate New York. The SLF prefers to lay its eggs on the smooth surfaces of tree trunks, but any smooth surface like brick, stone, wood pallets, firewood, Christmas trees and even dead plants will do. The adults can reportedly hold on to cars up to 35 mph, which makes them a true hitchhiker.

This new population found in western New York is concerning, as it is located near the Concord grape-growing region along Lake Erie. SLF have devastated some vineyards in other states, especially Pennsylvania, which causes concern for our thriving Finger Lakes grape industry.

Now that SLF is closer than ever, we will need to remain vigilant. These insects use their mouthparts to suck nutrient- and energy-rich sap from plants they are feeding on. Over time, this can cause stress to the plant and may create other plant health concerns.

New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets is working with partner agencies to respond when SLF is identified. The department is also asking for the public’s help to slow the spread of SLF. Report any sightings to agriculture.ny.gov/reportSLF. Also, take a picture of the insect or egg masses with a coin or ruler in the photo for sizing. If possible, collect the insect and place in a container to freeze or jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. It is important to note the location, which includes the street address and zip code, intersecting roads, landmarks or GPS coordinates.

More information about SLF can be found on most county Cornell Cooperative Extension webpages.