Eco Talk: The tree that built America

Greetings everyone, my name is Ryan Staychock. I am the environmental/natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension serving Cayuga, Schuyler and Seneca counties. My education focused on natural resources management, including a master’s degree in forestry from Colorado State University. I coach the Finger Lakes Community College Logging Sports Team, which is a lot of fun. I look forward to sharing the Eco Talk column with my colleague Judy Wright, and welcome your feedback on topics of interest.

I like walking in the forest. My golden retriever, Timber, loves it too. Some people call it “forest bathing.” According to National Geographic, the term “forest bathing” started in Japan in the 1980s. It is described as a method of being calm and quiet amongst the trees, observing nature around you while breathing deeply to help adults and children de-stress and improve health and quality of life. According to Penn State University, more adults are participating in outdoor recreation activities since the start of COVID-19.

I call it hiking. A teacher once said to me, “I am going to ruin every hike you take in the woods,” because we were required to identify and learn the scientific name of over 130 North American trees. On the contrary, it enhanced every hike I take in the woods. I like knowing about trees. Trees connect me to the landscape because they need specific environmental conditions to survive. Trees also connect me to history because every tree has a story to tell.

Speaking of history, the eastern white pine (Pinus strobus) is known as the tree that built America. Its tall, straight bole (trunk) was sold to generate money that helped fund our revolutionary war. They were used for ships' masts, securing sails that would help boats navigate the oceans. Native people used the eastern white pine as a meeting place for peace talks, as the tree’s five-needle cluster symbolized peace and unity.

The eastern white pine grows naturally in southeastern Canada, the northeastern U.S., and the southern Appalachians. You can find it around most of the Great Lakes. It is the largest of the northeastern conifers. Usually growing 80 to 100 feet tall, and 2 to 3.5 feet in diameter, it has reached heights of 220 feet and a diameter of 6 feet. It grows on many different landscapes, including extreme sites like dry, rocky ridges, in floodplains, and on wet sphagnum bogs. The best growing conditions are moist, well-drained, sandy loam soils. I don’t have those desirable conditions where I live in the Finger Lakes region, but I am grateful to live among these trees, nonetheless.

Since the beginning of the logging industry, the eastern white pine has been very valuable. According to the Textbook of Dendrology (the study of trees), it is likely that no other tree species has been more important in New England, relative to the settlement of the region, its industrial growth and international relationships.

Since European settlement, many New York forested lands were converted for farming, and around the year 1880 many farmlands in New York were changing back again to forests — a process known as succession. "Succession" is a technical term to describe the sequential process of community change, which is more easily understood as farmland turning into a forest over time. Succession is interesting, especially in New York, because we get a lot of rain, and many plants and trees like rain. Hardwood trees, such as sugar maple trees, like rain, and since they have different growing strategies they compete in the forest with eastern white pine for sun, nutrients, moisture and space. So when I see a nice eastern white pine in the forest, I really appreciate it. It’s a survivor. It has earned its place in the forest.

Eastern white pine has enemies, including white pine blister rust and the white pine weevil. The former is a bark disease that eventually kills the tree, and the latter deforms the trunk by killing the tips of branches. Deer, too, can eat the tree to death — a real problem for our state’s forests and a topic I will discuss in the future.

Don’t be sad, though, because pines are tough! And a lot of people can help you manage your eastern white pines. Visit Cornell’s forestconnect.info website to connect woodland owners with knowledge. Contact your local New York State Department of Environmental Conservation community forester, private foresters or me at ryan.staychock@cornell.edu for help.