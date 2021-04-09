Eco Talk: This Earth Day, how to help 'Restore Our Earth'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earth Day’s 2010 Canopy Project (earthday.org/actions/plant-a-forest) continues and strives to improve the global environment by planting trees worldwide. Trees help stabilize the land, filter the air and reduce the effects of a changing climate. Depending on the tree species and other factors, one tree produces nearly 260 pounds of oxygen each year. Two mature trees can provide enough oxygen for a family of four, according to Environment Canada. The Canopy Project reports planting tens of millions of trees since 2010.

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was marked in 2020. Many global events were planned; however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the planet’s largest civic engagement to go virtual. More information and recordings of the 12-hour global event can be found the Earth Day website.

As Americans observed Earth Day in 2016, a Gallup Poll found that 42% of Americans identified themselves as environmentalists. This was down from 76% in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Earth Day is a reminder to consider the threats our planet faces and seek ways to protect the environment. There are things each of us can do to reduce our impact on the environmental. Longtime readers of Eco Talk have been introduced to many suggestions offered by a number of previous Eco Talk writers.