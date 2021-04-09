Eco Talk: This Earth Day, how to help 'Restore Our Earth'

Earth Day is just around the corner, and you still have time to decide how to participate. Always celebrated on April 22, this annual event was established in 1970 by Gaylord Nelson as a day of education about environmental issues. Gaylord Nelson was an American politician and environmentalist from Wisconsin serving in the U.S. Senate.
Starting as a grassroots movement over 50 years ago, Earth Day began an awakening of environmental activism. Now observed globally, Earth Day has become a full week with activities focused on improving the environment.
According to Earth Day Network website (earthday.org) the first Earth Day activities included teach-ins on university campuses and people gathered in public places talking about the environment. Seeking ways to defend the planet, 20 million Americans across all political and socioeconomic levels participated, realizing their common interest was the environment.
So much concern was generated about the amount of environmental pollution during the first Earth Day in 1970 that on Dec. 2 of that year, the Environmental Protection Agency was formed.
After 20 years of celebration in the United States, Earth Day was taken globally in 1990 with participation from over 200 million people in 141 countries. The focus of Earth Day 1990 was to increase recycling efforts worldwide. Earth Day 2000 had 5,000 environmental groups in 184 countries, reaching hundreds of millions of people, focus on global warming and the need for clean energy. Earth Day 2010 resulted in a climate rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where a global tree planting project was introduced. Now called the Canopy Project, it engaged 22,000 partners in 192 countries in observing Earth Day.
Earth Day’s 2010 Canopy Project (earthday.org/actions/plant-a-forest) continues and strives to improve the global environment by planting trees worldwide. Trees help stabilize the land, filter the air and reduce the effects of a changing climate. Depending on the tree species and other factors, one tree produces nearly 260 pounds of oxygen each year. Two mature trees can provide enough oxygen for a family of four, according to Environment Canada. The Canopy Project reports planting tens of millions of trees since 2010.
The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was marked in 2020. Many global events were planned; however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the planet’s largest civic engagement to go virtual. More information and recordings of the 12-hour global event can be found the Earth Day website.
As Americans observed Earth Day in 2016, a Gallup Poll found that 42% of Americans identified themselves as environmentalists. This was down from 76% in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Earth Day is a reminder to consider the threats our planet faces and seek ways to protect the environment. There are things each of us can do to reduce our impact on the environmental. Longtime readers of Eco Talk have been introduced to many suggestions offered by a number of previous Eco Talk writers.
To help observe the 51st Earth Day, consider joining other world leaders virtually from April 20 to April 22 to find ways we can “Restore Our Earth,” which is this year’s theme. Or you may prefer to take a walk to enjoy nature in a local park or natural area. Interested in getting more active in the outdoors now that spring weather seems to be here to say? Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology has a guidebook that will help turn your visit into an adventure. The BirdSleuth Explorer’s Guidebook is free to download at birdsleuth.org/guidebook.
Utilizing the guidebook will allow families, school groups and individuals looking for a fun way to connect or reconnect with nature. The guidebook suggests activities such as going on a habitat scavenger hunt, creating a sound map of where you hear birds singing, and learning how to identify different types of birds. The guidebook is available in both English and Spanish.
During this past year of social distancing and spending more time in our homes, you may have completed a thorough spring cleaning. Countywide recycling events have yet to be announced; however, some preliminary planning is underway. Until dates are announced, continue to hold as much as possible for future events.
Take some time this Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, to consider how your activities may be impacting the environment and contributing to climate change. Then take steps toward correcting these actions. If we each do a little bit, over time and through the accumulation of each little bit, we can slow negative impacts and hopefully provide a better environment for future generations.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.