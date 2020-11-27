Eco Talk: Tips for buying Christmas trees

It is Thanksgiving weekend, and if you are heading out to get a fresh tree, there are several local farms producing trees either dug, precut or u-cut. The Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York website will help you to find a nearby tree farm by typing in your zip code. Depending on how far you want to travel, there are hundreds of farms to choose from.
There are several reasons to consider a New York-grown tree, which include keeping your money local. Christmas tree sales generate an estimated $8 million economic impact statewide. Also, the fresher the tree, the longer it will hold its needles.
Additionally, buying a New York-grown Christmas tree can help reduce the risk of bringing pests to New York. Some insects may have selected your tree to survive the winter prior to harvest. Generally, any insect that comes with your tree is not a threat to you, your home or its contents. To avoid any unwelcome guests, leave your tree in the garage or porch for a few days before bringing it into the house, allowing these insects to wake up there rather than in your home. Plus, this gives the tree time to adjust from the cold temperatures outdoors and not be shocked coming inside.
Also, the spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest, can lay eggs on Christmas trees. While this pest generally does not feed on conifers, it can lay its eggs on the trunk. State agricultural inspectors have regulated the movement of products out of the SLF-infested zone to protect natural and agricultural resources. However, the transportation of various products into our area has introduced numerous invasive pests, including the SLF most recently.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, in 2019 32% of the real Christmas trees purchased were from Christmas tree farms, another 24% were purchased from a large box chain store, 17% from a retail lot, followed by nursery or garden centers with 13% and the remaining from nonprofit groups, online, etc. While many local growers sell wholesale, these trees are often cut weeks in advance and their quality may decline.
A simple test to determine the freshness of a precut tree is as simple as bending a needle or two. If the needle breaks, the tree is not as fresh as it is if the needle bends and springs back. This is also a good test for determining when your tree has been inside long enough and needs to be recycled. A second test is to pick the tree a few inches off the ground and bump the base of the trunk on the ground. If a few needles fall it is OK, but if there is a cascade of needles, take a pass and look for another tree on a different lot.
When you purchase a precut tree, be sure to cut an inch off the bottom to allow the tree to take up water. If you cut your own tree, be sure to place it in water as soon as you arrive home. Trees will take up water, which helps them remain fresher through the holiday season.
I have heard people say that cutting a Christmas tree is bad for the environment. I would disagree, as these trees are grown on farms and are intended to be harvested. Christmas tree farms create local jobs and support the local economy, in addition to providing open space and wildlife habitat.
For those who are using a fresh tree in Cayuga County, please consider having yours recycled through the Trade-A-Tree program. The Trade-A-Tree program is cosponsored by the Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program, Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. Plan to bring your Christmas tree, once it is free of decorations, tinsel, wraps and any other foreign objects to the district. Call (315) 252-4171 ext. 3 for more information about the Trade-A-Tree program and drop-off times, which will be announced soon. You can check for updates at cayugaswcd.org.
Trees that are dropped off to the Trade-A-Tree program at the Natural Resources Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett, will be chipped into mulch and used in public works projects. This is a good way to keep trees from being landfilled or dumped by the side of the road.
This year, give back to the environment and let the Christmas spirit live on by recycling your New York-grown tree and keeping a keen eye for the spotted lanternfly.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
