Eco Talk: Tips for buying Christmas trees

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, in 2019 32% of the real Christmas trees purchased were from Christmas tree farms, another 24% were purchased from a large box chain store, 17% from a retail lot, followed by nursery or garden centers with 13% and the remaining from nonprofit groups, online, etc. While many local growers sell wholesale, these trees are often cut weeks in advance and their quality may decline.

A simple test to determine the freshness of a precut tree is as simple as bending a needle or two. If the needle breaks, the tree is not as fresh as it is if the needle bends and springs back. This is also a good test for determining when your tree has been inside long enough and needs to be recycled. A second test is to pick the tree a few inches off the ground and bump the base of the trunk on the ground. If a few needles fall it is OK, but if there is a cascade of needles, take a pass and look for another tree on a different lot.

When you purchase a precut tree, be sure to cut an inch off the bottom to allow the tree to take up water. If you cut your own tree, be sure to place it in water as soon as you arrive home. Trees will take up water, which helps them remain fresher through the holiday season.