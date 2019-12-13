It’s the time of year when we generate an estimated 25% more waste than usual. We can take steps to reduce the amount that may potentially end up in the landfill by utilizing our recycling bins this holiday season. When trying do the right thing through recycling, avoid including non-recyclable materials and items that should be trashed anyway. If it’s a mix of recyclable and non-recyclable items, separate them and put them in their appropriate places.
Recycling rules vary in different communities, so it’s important to know the specific dos and don’ts of the neighborhood. Check with your municipal offices to find out the specifics to avoid making common recycling mistakes. Also, consult appropriate schedules for any collection schedule changes related to the holiday.
Below are a few tips to help guide you this holiday season and beyond:
• Yes, you can recycle Christmas wrapping paper, unless it's metallic or glossy, or has glitter or velvety flocking on it. No need to worry about getting all the tape off before you toss it in the bin. Reusable gift bags are a nice option because they can be reused. Also, consider saving and reusing ribbons, bows and boxes whenever you can. Reusing ribbon may seem like a small step, but if every family in the U.S. reused just 2 feet of holiday ribbon, it would save 38,000 miles of ribbon and tie a bow around the planet!
• Any boxes you don’t save for future use, be sure to break down and place them in your recycle bin. As online shopping increases, so does the number of cardboard shipping boxes arriving to our homes. During this hectic time of year, remember to recycle the usual items, such as glass, metal and aluminum, plastic, newspapers and magazines.
• Throw disposable plates, napkins and paper towels in the trash, or consider composting them. Some plastic cups are recyclable, so check to see if your municipality takes them. Of course, it’s best to skip the disposables in favor of reusables when possible.
• And what about the food that you put on festive holiday plates? Dispose of any leftovers suitable for composting in your compost bin to create a free and nutritious compost for your garden this spring. Information on composting information is available from the master gardener volunteers at your local cooperative extension.
• You may receive a Christmas present that replaces an older electrical appliance or gadget. Recycle old or broken electrical items at either a local recycling center or at the next electronics recycling event this spring.
• Many types of plastic, such as plastic bags or some plastic wraps, can be saved and taken to your local grocery or retail store for recycling. Better yet, avoid using plastic and bring your own reusable bag to the store. Remember: Many stores will be eliminating single-use plastic bags soon, so perhaps now is a good time to get in the habit of bringing your own bags.
• Also, consider saving your Christmas cards each year. You can cut the fronts into gift tags. This is a clever way of saving money and reducing waste, and it gives you a unique and creative accent to your wrapping. If you must get rid of them, they can be recycled as long as they are plain paper and have no glitter.
• What about the real Christmas tree you bought? One downside of going with a real Christmas tree is dealing with its disposal after the holidays have ended, rather than packing it into a storage box. One option is to bring it to your local Christmas tree recycling location, which will take it for free.
• Or it can be reused outside of the house as an animal habitat or an environmental helper. If you have a larger backyard, put your tree out back as a natural wildlife habitat. The tree will offer cover for small animals during the cold winter months and will slowly break down over time.
• Perhaps you upgraded your artificial tree this season. Consider donating or repurposing the older tree if it still works; however, unwanted artificial trees should be placed in the regular trash.
• Before throwing something in the trash this holiday season, consider how you might repurpose or recycle the item. Better yet, reduce the amount of items you use that need to be trashed rather than recycled, and opt for reusable or recyclable items instead. Any steps you can take to reduce the increase in waste going to the landfill will help the environment and save shrinking landfill space.