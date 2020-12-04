Eco Talk: Tips for reusing and recycling during the holiday season

Between Thanksgiving and the new year holiday, Americans generate an estimated 25% more waste than usual. Estimates indicate this comes to almost 1 million extra tons each week! Yet, we can take steps to reduce the amount by utilizing our recycling bins this holiday season. However, when working do the right thing, avoid mixing non-recyclable materials with items that are trash. When in doubt, throw it out; non-recyclable items can cause a load to be rejected, resulting in more waste being landfilled.
Recycling varies between communities, so it’s important to understand the specific do’s and don’ts. Checking with the local municipal office will help avoid common recycling mistakes. Also, be sure to ask about any collection schedule changes related to the holiday season.
Below are a few tips to help guide you this holiday season and beyond:
• Consider recycling Christmas wrapping paper unless it's metallic or glossy, or has glitter or velvety flocking on it. Do not worry about getting all the tape off before placing it in the bin. Reusable gift bags are a nice option because they can be reused. Also, consider saving and reusing ribbons, bows and boxes whenever you can. Reusing ribbon may seem like a small step, but if every family in the U.S. reused just 2 feet of holiday ribbon, it would save 38,000 miles of ribbon and tie a bow around the planet!
• Any boxes you don’t save for future use, be sure to break down for recycling. With significant increases in online shopping, so are the number of cardboard boxes arriving at our homes. And during this hectic time of year, remember to recycle the usual items, such as glass, metal and aluminum, plastic, newspapers and magazines.
• If you are using disposable plates, napkins and paper towels, they are considered to be trash, or consider composting them. Some plastic cups are recyclable, so check to see if your municipality takes them. Of course, it’s best to skip the disposables in favor of reusables whenever possible.
• How about composting any leftover food that is suitable for composting in your compost bin? The result will be a free and nutritious compost for your garden this spring and reduce the amount of harmful greenhouse gases generated by degrading food in landfills. Information on composting is available from the master gardener volunteers at your county Cornell Cooperative Extension office.
• You may receive a Christmas present that replaces an older electrical appliance or gadget. Recycle old or broken electrical items at either a local recycling center or at the next electronics recycling event this spring. Even Christmas lights can be recycled at an electronics recycling event!
• Many types of plastic, including plastic wrappers and any remaining plastic bags you may have on hand, can be saved and taken to your local grocery or retail store for recycling.
• Also, consider options for recycling the Christmas cards you may receive this year. You can cut the fronts into gift tags. This is a way to save money and reduce waste, plus it gives a unique and creative accent to your wrapping. If you must get rid of them, they can be recycled as long as they are plain paper and have no glitter.
• What about the real Christmas tree you bought from a local Christmas tree farm? One possible downside of a real Christmas tree is its disposal after the holidays rather than packing for storage. One option is to take it to a local Christmas tree recycling location, which will take it for free. Please make sure the tree is free of decorations, as they are often chipped and used later for mulch. Or the tree can be reused outside of the house as an animal habitat or an environmental helper. If you have a larger backyard, put your tree out back as a natural wildlife habitat. The tree will offer cover for small animals during cold winter months, and will slowly break down over time.
• Perhaps you upgraded your artificial tree this season. Consider donating or repurposing the older tree if it still works; however, unwanted artificial trees should be placed in the regular trash.
Before throwing something in the trash this holiday season, consider how you might repurpose or recycle the item. Better yet, reduce the amount of items you use that need to be trashed rather than recycled, and opt for reusable or recyclable items instead. Any steps you take to reduce the increase in waste going to the landfill will help the environment and save shrinking landfill space.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
