Eco Talk: Tips for reusing and recycling during the holiday season

• Also, consider options for recycling the Christmas cards you may receive this year. You can cut the fronts into gift tags. This is a way to save money and reduce waste, plus it gives a unique and creative accent to your wrapping. If you must get rid of them, they can be recycled as long as they are plain paper and have no glitter.

• What about the real Christmas tree you bought from a local Christmas tree farm? One possible downside of a real Christmas tree is its disposal after the holidays rather than packing for storage. One option is to take it to a local Christmas tree recycling location, which will take it for free. Please make sure the tree is free of decorations, as they are often chipped and used later for mulch. Or the tree can be reused outside of the house as an animal habitat or an environmental helper. If you have a larger backyard, put your tree out back as a natural wildlife habitat. The tree will offer cover for small animals during cold winter months, and will slowly break down over time.

• Perhaps you upgraded your artificial tree this season. Consider donating or repurposing the older tree if it still works; however, unwanted artificial trees should be placed in the regular trash.

Before throwing something in the trash this holiday season, consider how you might repurpose or recycle the item. Better yet, reduce the amount of items you use that need to be trashed rather than recycled, and opt for reusable or recyclable items instead. Any steps you take to reduce the increase in waste going to the landfill will help the environment and save shrinking landfill space.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

