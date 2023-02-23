Every February, my family and I tap about 30 maple trees to produce maple syrup. The maple sap flows throughout the trees, exits out of the tree with a tap or spile, and then is collected in a food-grade plastic bucket. Maple sap flows when the daytime temperatures are above freezing, and the nighttime temperatures drop below freezing. Our recent weather, with days in the 40s and nights in the 20s, are good for keeping the sap flowing.

The most time-consuming phase of the syrup-making process is boiling the sap long enough to evaporate the water from the sap so that the sugars caramelize and condense into syrup. I use firewood as the energy source to boil my sap. For the last few years, I’ve been using white ash firewood because unfortunately, the ash trees in my forest are dying. White ash is the common name of the tree; its scientific name is Fraxinus americana. White ash trees are dying because of the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that bores into the tree through the bark and lays eggs, then the larvae feed off the nutrients flowing throughout the tree, starving the tree of nutrients and causing its decline and eventual death. But this article is about the joy of making and burning firewood, not about the emerald ash borer, which is a sad and depressing story.

Making firewood can be recreational and fun. It's empowering to use an axe. It feels great to lift the axe to the sky and swing it down as fast as you can, smashing the piece of wood with enough force to split it into pieces. There is an art to splitting firewood. For example, some people raise the axe to the sky by "round housing," which is when the axe head is lifted and extended predominantly on one side of the person’s body using a circular motion, then as the axe reaches the apex of the round motion, they pull the axe down, hoping to hit their target. From the front of the person, they make a windmill motion, hence the term "round housing" to explain it. It is a very common technique.

Another technique, which can save wear and tear on your shoulders or rotator cuffs, is to keep the axe head centered with your body as often as possible throughout the swing of the axe — keep it in line with your nose, and the middle of your stance, shoot the axe head vertically straight to the sky, and when your arms are reaching straight up, pull the axe handle straight down using your abdomen muscles to create a fast swing, keeping your eyes on the bolt of firewood, and striking your target. It can be fun, but some pieces of wood are harder to split than others, so you want to make every hit count, and practice leads to great accuracy and more firewood.

Wet wood doesn’t burn well. The term "green wood" describes freshly split firewood containing a high percentage of water. Green wood is difficult to burn because the water must be "boiled off" before the wood fibers can start to burn. Green wood can have a moisture content from 50% up to over 100%. It’s important to dry firewood after it has been split. Dry firewood is often referred to as "seasoned" firewood, meaning the moisture content should be 30% or lower.

According to the University of New Hampshire Extension, the best method for drying firewood is to build a rack that gets the firewood off the ground and allows air to circulate around the stack. I like to stack firewood that has a south-facing aspect, because the sun shines more on landscapes that face the south direction. I don’t stack firewood on the north side of any structures of my property because they will be shaded too much, and I want the sun drying my firewood for at least six months. So, plan now if you want to burn firewood next summer or winter. If you prefer the simpler life of just buying firewood, don’t wait, because a lot of firewood is sold green and you may still need to split it, stack it and dry it. Don’t forget to ask the seller if they sell green or seasoned firewood.

Remember: It’s illegal to transport firewood more than 50 miles. It’s one effort to stop the spread of invasive species that harm the environment, such as that sad and depressing emerald ash borer.