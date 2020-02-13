Eco Talk: Tips for starting your own seeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To start seeds, first you need to set up a light source. A sunny window will not provide enough light for your plants to thrive. There are many types of lights you could use, but fluorescent tubes work best and are inexpensive. It is recommended that you use two double-tube fixtures. You can get special plant growth bulbs, but they are expensive and not necessary when two cool white bulbs and two warm light bulbs will work by alternating them in the fixture. The light fixtures should be attached to a table or shelf so they can be raised as the plants grow. The bulbs should be 4 to 6 inches above the foliage. The plants will need 12 to 16 hours of light per day. Consider using an automatic timer so you don't forget to turn them off or on.

There are many options for containers to start seeds. The ones you buy at garden stores are considered by many to be the most convenient. If convenience is not that important to you, use containers you have around. Containers should be at least 3 inches deep and you should have a hole in the bottom for drainage. Be sure the containers you have are clean, especially if you have used them for growing plants before. It is best to use a commercial seed starting mixture. You can mix your own with many online recipes. Do not use soil from outside, as it could spread insects or diseases to your seedlings.