Winter is just around the corner, and it seems like everyone is preparing with fall cleanup. While the easiest thing to do is to just toss everything into a bag and set it to the curb, there are some items that need to be recycled. Perhaps you discovered some old electronics, fluorescent light tubes or an old television, and are wondering what to do with them?
Cayuga County’s Fall Electronics Plus Recycling Event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 5, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. County residents can bring in all electronics — basically anything that plugs into the wall is welcome at no charge. However, older-style TVs and computer monitors with tubes and larger units will have a requested $10 donation due to budget constraints. Console and projection TVs are a $20 donation. These donations help offset the expense of recycling, and allow for a wider range of items to be accepted for free.
Do you have older-style picture tube TVs with curved glass, which contains lead, and do not want to make a $10 donation to recycle them? The Salvation Army on Grant Avenue in Auburn is still accepting TVs, but you may want to call ahead to be sure. Eventually, these TVs will stop working and will need to be recycled, and may cost more than $10 to do so.
Available again this year, the Cayuga Recycles partners are able to accept items containing Freon, such as air conditioners, dorm refrigerators or dehumidifiers weighing less than 40 pounds, for free at this event. Freon is the trade name for chemical compounds called fluorocarbon and chlorofluorocarbon that, when released into the atmosphere, damage the ozone layer. The ozone layer absorbs harmful ultraviolet radiation from reaching the Earth’s surface. It is illegal to dispose of items containing Freon in a manner not in accordance with the EPA, and can result in a fine up to $25,000 per item.
What is the "Plus" part of the event's name? The Rescue Mission will be again be on hand to accept old clothing, shoes and light household items. These items should be clean and dry, but do not need to be in wearable condition. According to the Council for Textile Recycling, the average U.S. citizen disposes of approximately 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles each year, and almost all of it can be recycled! The EPA estimates that waste textiles are taking up about 5% of all landfill space, which is both expensive and rapidly shrinking.
Household textile items that cannot be reused in their original form, because they are ripped or stained, can be repurposed into industrial rags, insulation, stuffing for upholstery, carpet padding and, sometimes, paper products. Textiles that find their way into landfills, even those made with natural fibers, do not degrade under landfill conditions because there is no oxygen and sunlight to aid in the decomposition process.
You can start to make a difference by collecting your clean and dry textiles for recycling and bringing them Saturday, or starting another recycling bin for out-of-service textiles to hold for drop-off in nearby clothing bins. I have been using an old laundry basket in the spare bedroom to collect our textiles that are ready to be passed along. Be sure to pair shoes by tying them together, as well as pairing socks and other items that can and should be paired.
Also on Saturday, available at no charge, is confidential document shredding provided by Tompkins Trust Co. Please limit the amount of shredding to two boxes per household.
This event offers several avenues to recycle at one location, but do you have hazardous household waste, like old pesticides, oil-based paint or mercury thermometers? The annual Household Hazardous Waste collection event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, but you need to preregister by going to pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events.cfm?dept=205 or by calling (315) 255-1183 ext. 238. Please note that the Oct. 26 event will not be held at BOCES; you will be notified of the location once you are registered.
Recycling, when available, is a good way all of us can do our part to protect dwindling natural resources and benefit the environment at the same time.