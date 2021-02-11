Eco Talk: Two shrubs to watch out for as planting season approaches

Rose of Sharon and butterfly bush are considered to be reportable species to iMapInvasives, which is a GIS-based database online mapping tool and serves as the official invasive species database for New York state. There are periodic trainings on how to use this effective tool to track the numerous invasive species in New York. Contact your county Cornell Cooperative Extension office, county soil and water district office or your county planning department to learn when the next training may be held. Prior to the disruption caused by COVID-19, these trainings were frequently offered during National Invasive Species Awareness Week, which is Feb. 22-26 this year.

Rose of Sharon and butterfly bush have yet to be placed on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Prohibited and Regulated Invasive Species list referenced as the Part 575 list. If you can avoid planting these species or consider removing them from your landscape, you may be taking a proactive step for the future. If you cannot part with these plants, you may be able to reduce their spread by deadheading the plant. Deadheading is accomplished by removing the flowers just after they bloom and before the seeds are formed. Some sterile varieties of rose of Sharon are available to plant and they do not produce seed.

As we all strive to do our best to protect the environment, being mindful of what we plant in the landscape we manage can have a positive impact. Planting the wrong species can have long-lasting impacts, especially for pollinators that are seeking native plants. Consider planting milkweed species, asters, goldenrod pawpaws and other native plants that provide both nectar for the adults as well as food for the next generation of pollinators.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

