Eco Talk: Understanding global warming first step to addressing it

The correct level of greenhouse gases is necessary to keep heat inside our atmosphere. Science tells us the average global temperature should be around 0 degrees Fahrenheit. With the beginning of the industrial revolution, the level of greenhouse gases has been rising at a rapid rate, resulting in the rising of the average global temperature.

There are six primary heat-trapping or greenhouse gases found in the earth’s atmosphere. It seems we hear the most about carbon dioxide and methane, but nitrous oxide, ozone and chloro- and hydro- fluorocarbons (Freon) are also of concern. The last one is, surprisingly, water vapor.

When the industrial revolution began there was slight warming from the 1880s through the 1920s. Most likely, no one noticed. Then an acceleration is seen starting in the 1930s and continuing through the 1970s. A few scientists noticed this, but no widespread action or notice was taken. A dramatic increase is then seen in the 1980s to present. Much of this increase is related to our use of fossil fuels. It is estimated that the average car in the U.S. produces 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide each year. In 2018, there were 273.6 million registered vehicles in the U.S.!