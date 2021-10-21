Eco Talk: Using agriculture to address climate change

The changing climate has implications for our local, national and global food supply. With a growing world population, many are seeking ways to increase the food supply and reduce greenhouse emissions. Agriculture continues to demonstrate its resilience and ability to reduce greenhouse emissions with the implementation of best management practices such as cover crops, conservation tillage and nutrient management.

Locally, the result of a changing climate is being felt with a change in precipitation. Heavy rain events and longer dry periods, potentially leading to drought, are predicted to become normal in the Northeast. Also, the temperature is changing. Summers are warmer and extend into fall, and winter temperatures are warming, resulting in more frequent thaws that are often followed by rain.

Farmers typically make cropping decisions based on local conditions. Farmers in the Southeast may have the opportunity to add a new crop to their farm’s cropping system and help reduce carbon emissions. University of Georgia research shows Brassica carinata, a member of the mustard family of plants, can be used to produce plant-based sustainable aviation fuel. A quick search of the web found on Oct. 29, 2012, the first flight of a jet completely powered by biofuel from carinata was completed.

Projections indicate the use of sustainable aviation fuel could reduce aviation emissions by 68% when switched from the petroleum-based aviation fuel currently in use. Aviation emissions have doubled since the mid-1980s, and by some estimates the aviation industry in 2018 emitted 2.5% of all carbon dioxide emissions nationally. While 2.5% may not seem significant to some, any amount of reduction is a step in the right direction, especially when combined with other reductions.

Brassica carinata is a non-edible oilseed crop with high oil content and a good fatty acid profile for sustainable aviation fuel. We generally think about fatty acids for human and animal nutrition. In this case, the correct combination of two fatty acids makes it suitable as a biofuel or aviation fuel. Erucic and linoleic are considered non-food fatty acids, yet they have the necessary properties to make a high-quality biofuel.

Now that research demonstrates carinata can produce biofuel, the next question is: Can it be grown in significant quantity and processed to supply enough sustainable aviation fuel by 2030? This is the goal President Biden set, to reduce 20% in aviation emissions, and 2050 is the goal for a full zero-carbon aviation sector. Researchers during the past four years have been learning to grow carinata, which is typically grown in the tropics, in temperate areas of the southeastern U.S.

Farmers in the southeastern U.S. are interested in growing carinata as a second crop during the winter months. Plant breeding is underway to identify varieties that tolerate frost, are high-yielding and are adapted to the region. Additionally, carinata fits into the current crop rotation as both a cover crop during winter months and potentially providing additional income to the farmer when harvested and sold. As a winter cover crop, carinata does not interfere with warmer season food-producing crops, thus would have little potential impact on the national food supply. Early research from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences on carinata as a winter cover crop shows it reduces soil erosion and leaching of nutrients, aids in the suppression of weeds, and provides organic matter. All of these functions are desirable of a cover crop, plus carinata attracts pollinators to its yellow flowers.

Farmers are problem-solvers, and when working with researchers and extensions will find solutions to remain resilient and adopt practices to reduce the impacts of climate on their farms. We are fortunate in New York and the Northeast to have a diversity of agriculture that will help with some of the climate challenges ahead. Currently, carinata does not appear adapted to the Northeast’s climate, but that is not to say another crop couldn't be in the near future.

Cornell’s Climate Smart Farming program is available to help farmers in New York and the Northeast increase both their productivity and sustainability while working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions using best management practices, increasing energy efficiency and renewable energy, and increasing the farm’s resiliency to extreme weather and climate variability by adopting best management practices for climate change adaptation. More information about Cornell Climate Smart Farming can be found at climatesmartfarming.org.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

