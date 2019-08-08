The term "biochar" may be new to some, but the notion of adding it to soil with the purpose of improving soil fertility has been around for centuries. Interest in biochar recently has been related to its ability to capture excess nutrients, which are often pointed to as the source of water quality degradation.
Terra preta, or black earth, is found in the Amazon region. It is believed that these deep black soils were created over 2,000 years ago, a result of indigenous population’s waste and soil management practices. Terra preta soils have a high carbon content when compared to nearby soils.
Studies of these soils date back to the late 1800s and are ongoing. One of the key elements of terra preta is what is now known as biochar. This black carbon is very stable, especially when compared to organic matter formed naturally in soils through decomposition.
Anyone working with the soil, whether a backyard gardener or large-scale farmer, is interested in maintaining or increasing the organic matter in their soil. Organic matter is the stable form of carbon that contributes to soil productivity in many ways. In the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, the organic matter in soil is 3-6%; by comparison, terra preta soils can be as high as 13-14%.
Dr. Johannes Lehmann of Cornell University’s Department of Crop and Soil Sciences has been researching terra preta and biochar for over a decade. According to Dr. Lehmann, “never before has evidence been accumulating that demonstrates so convincingly that biochar has very specific and unique properties that make it stand out among organic soil amendments.” More information about his research can be found at css.cornell.edu/faculty/lehmann/research/biochar/biocharmain.html.
According to the International Biochar Institute website (biochar-international.org/biochar), “Biochar is found in soils around the world as a result of vegetation fires and historic soil management practices. Intensive study of biochar-rich dark earths in the Amazon (terra preta), has led to a wider appreciation of biochar’s unique properties as a soil enhancer.”
Biochar is very stable in soil remaining for hundreds to thousands of years. This stability provides a long-term-stable sink for the sequestration of carbon plus the added benefits for crop production, which includes nutrient and soil water management. There is reason to believe that biochar may also benefit soil microbes.
Biochar is made by heating biomass through one of two systems. Pyrolysis is a system where the biomass is heated in the absence of oxygen, and gasification heats biomass with limited oxygen. Depending on the system used, liquids, gases and solids may be produced. Each of these products may be of beneficial use. The liquids generally result in pryolytic oil or bio-oil, which has a tar-like character. The gas can fuel the biochar system, and in some cases, can convert to electricity for the grid, while the solids are the biochar.
Not all biochars are the same. The chemical, physical and biological properties are influenced by the type of biomass, also referred to as feedstock, as well as the heating temperatures and other variables. For example, dairy manure as a feedstock produces a different biochar than a biochar made from the waste products from the forest industry. Also, the method of producing the biochar will have an effect on the resulting biochar. There is research underway on a few dairy farms seeking effective methods to utilize manure as a feedstock for biochar.
In a Feb. 24, 2011, article on biochar in progressivedairy.com, a USDA soil scientist indicated he had successfully produced biochar from dairy manure on a smaller scale, but noted that a pyrolysis unit large enough for field application was currently not available. Since then, progress has been made with units employed on large livestock farms in Europe and a few starting to be used in the United States.
I recently attended a conference at Cornell University focused on biochar as a way to address climate change. At the conference, it was noted that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2018 Special Report included biochar for the first time as a promising negative emissions technology. Also, one of the presentations made mention that a dairy farm in Cayuga County was piloting some equipment related to biochar.
Interested in learning more about biochar? A presentation by Kathleen Draper, U.S. director of the Ithaka Institute, is open to all interested from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Seneca White Tail Deer Welcome Center, 5479 Route 96A,Romulus.