Eco Talk: What less rain means for farmers, homeowners

Many celebrated the relatively light winter we had, with less snow to shovel; however, we are seeing the effects of reduced rain and snow. Much of the Finger Lakes area, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map for New York state, is considered abnormally dry. This is concerning to both farmers and homeowners.

"Abnormally dry" is defined as short-term dryness that slows planting and the growth of crops. Also, water deficits can be seen in pastures, and when crops are growing in the field, they may show signs of drought.

Additionally, this time of year, dried plant material is susceptible to wildfire, which is why the state Department of Environmental Conservation has prohibited the residential burning of brush through May 14. This prohibition reduces the risk of wildfires that can cause damage to property and natural resources, and even loss of life.

Since 2009, New York has had strict restrictions on open burning designed to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring, when wildfires are likely to occur.