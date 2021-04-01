Eco Talk: What less rain means for farmers, homeowners

Many celebrated the relatively light winter we had, with less snow to shovel; however, we are seeing the effects of reduced rain and snow. Much of the Finger Lakes area, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map for New York state, is considered abnormally dry. This is concerning to both farmers and homeowners.
"Abnormally dry" is defined as short-term dryness that slows planting and the growth of crops. Also, water deficits can be seen in pastures, and when crops are growing in the field, they may show signs of drought.
Additionally, this time of year, dried plant material is susceptible to wildfire, which is why the state Department of Environmental Conservation has prohibited the residential burning of brush through May 14. This prohibition reduces the risk of wildfires that can cause damage to property and natural resources, and even loss of life.
Since 2009, New York has had strict restrictions on open burning designed to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring, when wildfires are likely to occur.
Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed. Be careful and do not leave these fires unattended. They also must be fully extinguished when you are finished using them. As a reminder, burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round. The state DEC has a “fire wise website” for information about fire safety and prevention.
Wildfires are naturally occurring events. When they occur in natural areas, they help maintain healthy, natural landscapes and promote the growth of some tree species, shrubs, grasses, ferns and even wildflowers. We should not be aiding in their occurrence by mismanaging our landscapes with open burning when prohibited.
The U.S. Drought Monitor Map for the month of April indicates that drought is likely to develop. Drought this early in the growing season offers farmers an opportunity to plant their fields. Early planting offers the seed the chance to follow the soil moisture downward, resulting in deep roots that can serve the plant well should we go into a deeper drought this summer.
The encouraging news is that the U.S. Drought Monitor Map seasonal outlook through June 30 for the Finger Lakes region indicates the drought will not continue. The soil moisture forecast near-term, through April 8, shows a deficit, with the forecast through the end of April being normal.
Should we have another drought this summer, homeowners are reminded to refrain from watering lawns. Not only does watering waste this precious resource, but the grasses making up the lawn naturally go dormant. They will reawaken once cooler temperatures and rain return.
Neither farmers nor homeowners are encouraged to use fertilizer during a drought. Plants are in survival mode and will not be able to utilize the fertilizer. Plus, chances are pretty good that the unused fertilizer will end up in a nearby water body once rain returns.
Those utilizing wells for water should monitor them, especially during dry periods when precipitation is limited and groundwater flow may not be recharging the well. According to the USGS National Water Information System, the two wells they monitor in Auburn and Moravia are at normal levels, but private wells should be monitored.
As we head into spring and summer, being mindful of precipitation events and their impact on water levels will be critical for all.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.