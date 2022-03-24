Eco Talk: What spread of avian influenza means for your bird feeder

Feeding wild birds is a passive hobby that connects us to nature and is shared by many regardless of age. While some people who feed birds do so year-round, others enjoy the activity seasonally.

Many of our migrating songbirds are returning. For me, seeing red wing blackbirds is the first sign of spring. I am also hearing male cardinals sing their mating song most mornings, so I know spring is not far away!

Another sign of spring is the large flocks of Canada and snow geese on the lakes and in corn fields. Unfortunately this migration season, these weary travelers could bring with them and leave behind the threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is primarily carried by waterfowl, but is easily transferred to very susceptible domestic poultry.

Avian influenza can be very contagious among both wild and domesticated birds. Waterfowl, both domestic and wild, act as reservoirs of the infection and often show no symptoms. Wild waterfowl carry low pathogenic forms of the virus that mutate into a highly pathogenic form, which then spreads quickly to other birds. The virus can sicken and even kill certain domesticated bird species, including chickens, ducks and turkeys.

Last month, I discussed HPAI and how contagious and fatal it can be to domestic poultry flocks, regardless of flock size. As of March 18, New York has had three cases of HPAI found in backyard poultry flocks that resulted in the deaths of 268 birds. All commercial poultry operations have implemented stringent biosecurity measures to protect their poultry operation.

Research has shown that wild perching and songbird populations can carry HPAI, especially if they share nesting and feeding grounds with infected wild waterfowl. For those who feed wild birds and also have poultry at home or work with poultry, it is strongly recommended they take down their bird feeders until the threat of the disease has passed. For those of us who do not have poultry, we can continue feeding our wild bird friends.

It is still uncertain how long HPAI will be a threat; now is the greatest chance to spread HPAI. As with many viruses, it is likely that the case loads will decrease with warmer temperatures that summer brings. However, this fall, as migration of waterfowl south gets underway, the number of HPAI detections could increase.

For those with hobby or backyard poultry flocks, taking down bird feeders now is important to protecting your flock. Additionally, keeping flocks away from wild birds, especially waterfowl, will provide protection, as will only allowing those responsible for care of the poultry to have access to poultry housing.

Sanitation of footwear is also critical prior to entering any housing of domestic poultry. Remember: This disease is transmitted through an infected bird’s saliva and respiratory secretions, as well as through their feces. Moving the virus by footwear into poultry housing can occur when footwear is contaminated. To prevent this source of contamination, if you have walked through an area where wild birds have been, change into clean clothing and footwear before entering poultry housing.

The U.S. has the strongest AI surveillance program in the world. The U.S. Department of Agriculture continues working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations, live bird markets and migratory wild bird populations with the intent of slowing and hopefully stopping its spread.

Human cases of avian influenza are rare, but care should be taken if you find a sick or dead bird. Cornell Cooperative Extension offices are available to provide resources and referrals should you observe unusual deaths and illnesses in both wild and domestic birds.

For those of us who continue to feed our backyard friends, take time to clean the feeders to prevent spread of both HPAI and other diseases. Do this by soaking or scrubbing with a dilute bleach solution, rinsing thoroughly, and allowing to dry before adding birdseed. If feeders have visible debris, scrub thoroughly to remove debris before cleaning them. Remember that prevention is the key to avoiding the spread of disease, and feeders should be cleaned regularly.

Understanding the basics of HPAI and bird feeding will allow you continued enjoyment of our wild feathered friends. Be sure to offer them seed and not bread, as there is little nutritional value in bread for birds. Let’s continue enjoying the relationship we have with backyard birds by providing them clean, dry seed and a safe environment.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0