Eco Talk: What to do when sharing the road with slow-moving vehicles

The number of passenger vehicle collisions with farm equipment reported in the news, especially during fall harvest season, is increasing. Additionally, the plain sect communities using horse and buggy for transportation are also increasing, sometimes with fatalities. What does not make the news are the "near misses." When talking with any farmer moving equipment on the road, they can recount some very harrowing stories.

While there is any number of reasons from the motorist's viewpoint, many accidents can be attributed to the fall harvest season going into December, when day length shortens. Once conditions are right for harvest, farm crews will work almost around the clock to secure the harvest, often moving large, slow-moving farm machinery at night.

As farmland transitions to rural residences and farms grow in size, farmers are moving machinery and hauling their equipment many miles to different locations in order to farm. This often means driving large equipment on highways and even through towns and villages.

According to the National Safety Council, about a third of farm tractor-related deaths occur on public roads, with nearly 80% of the tractor-vehicle collisions happening during daylight hours and on straight, dry roads.

Recognizing that slow-moving vehicles like farm tractors and some construction equipment are now designed to travel at higher speeds, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that raised the speed slow-moving vehicles can travel from 25 mph to 35 mph. However, this has not helped to calm anxious motorists focused on reaching their destination.

Since 1971, the yellow-orange triangle slow-moving vehicle emblem is displayed to warn motorists that the vehicle is traveling slower than the normal speed of traffic. Our scenic, two-lane rural roads in upstate New York wind through some breathtaking scenery featuring farms, forests and vineyards, as well as views of the lakes. Increased tourism and scattered rural residences in traditional farm communities seems to be contributing to traffic traveling at higher rates of speed on rural roads. These roads were never intended for this type of driving.

The motoring public has a responsibility to slow down as soon as farm equipment is seen, especially any displaying the slow-moving vehicle emblem. A car traveling 55 mph will need about 225 feet to stop on dry pavement. When the pavement is wet or has less than ideal conditions, more distance and time is needed to stop. If you do not slow down once seeing a slow-moving vehicle, there may not be time to avoid a collision.

According to an Oregon Farm Bureau rural road safety brochure, the more likely circumstance for an accident to occur is when a farm vehicle is preparing to turn left. The motorist incorrectly assumes the tractor is stopping on the side of the road or turning right when the tractor driver is actually swinging wide to be able to line up with a driveway or field access point. This is also the main complaint I hear from local farmers!

Safety tips for sharing the road with large, slow-moving vehicles include:

• Drive defensively, especially during spring planting and fall harvest seasons.

• Slow down once you see the slow-moving vehicle emblem and stay back 50 feet.

• Only when it's safe to pass, do so carefully and consider a brief honk of the horn to let the tractor driver know you are there.

• If you meet a large vehicle coming in the opposite direction, prepare to pull over.

• Finally, be patient and check for turn signals indicating if the driver is preparing to turn.

In New York, it is illegal to put slow-moving vehicle emblems on stationary objects, such as mailboxes or driveway posts. These emblems are an important warning to motorists to slow down as they are approving a vehicle that is operating at a reduced speed. They are not intended for marking stationary objects.

When sharing the road with slow-moving vehicles, be aware that some farm equipment operators may have poor visibility of the road due to the loads they are carrying, and any equipment in tow may sway. Animal-powered vehicles are also required to use slow-moving vehicle signs and flash warning lights.

As they can, farm equipment operators causing traffic hold-ups will try to pull over when safe, and let traffic pass. Motorists who are cautious and patient when sharing the road with farm equipment and other slow moving vehicles will avoid an accident, thus insuring everyone arrives safely to their destination.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

