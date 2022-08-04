Eco Talk: What to know about furniture waste

Recently I have been helping a family member downsize their home. One of the categories that needs to be addressed is household furniture. Unfortunately, not all furniture is the same, nor is it all made with recycling in mind.

I am sure as you look around your home, you will see furniture made from wood, plastic, metal and fabric. These mixed materials, according to interior decorators, lend texture and interest to the living space. However, they present a challenge when it is time to dispose of the furniture.

This furniture waste is called f-waste, and is often not thought about, as it is not generated often, like household trash. According to the EPA in 2017, about 12.2 million tons of f-waste was generated, with 80% going to a landfill. This figure does not include any carpets or rugs that were discarded. A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that one-third of people threw away useable furniture rather that selling or donating it.

When thinking about disposal of furniture, consider the three R’s — reduce, reuse and recycle. The first R of reducing is difficult, as furniture is an investment and not easily reduced as one might with paper products. Yet, just as with “fast” fashion, where clothing styles change from year to year, furniture is being produced quickly and inexpensively, with the intent to redecorate frequently. This is the opposite of solid wood furniture that was handed down, and today we consider it antique.

The second R of reuse perhaps can be more easily accomplished. Consider donating to a local secondhand store or charitable organization for them to resell to further support their mission. Call in advance to see if they can use the item, and they may even pick it up from you. Some have had success selling locally through social media or garage sales, or offering on Freecycle. Do not sell or donate furniture that has come into contact with bedbugs. These items should be landfilled without giving it a second thought.

When donating or selling furniture, make sure it no longer has any personal items in it. Double-check drawers, looking for items taped under or behind them. Check any couches or chairs for loose change by removing the cushions. I suspect we all can relay a story about finding money and jewelry in places one never thought to look!

If you have furniture that is mostly metal and does not have a lot of fabric or other materials, consider taking it to a local scrap metal dealer for cash. Generally, outdoor furniture is metal and can be recycled. This is the third R: recycling.

While it may seem like wooden furniture could be broken down and burned, this is not recommended. Solid wood furniture most likely has paint or varnish on it that is harmful when burned. Newer furniture is not made from solid wood but a from fiber or chip board that is either glued or laminated together using potentially toxic chemicals and plastics. When burned, these chemicals can become hazardous.

Unfortunately, furniture is not built with recycling in mind. It often costs more to separate any materials that have value than it is worth. For example, there is a market for scrap leather; however, it is hard to separate the leather from the foam padding, making the leather undesirable.

While most furniture will end up in the landfill, taking up valuable space, try to consider how you might dispose of furniture when you are looking to upgrade it in your home.

Finally, the Cayuga Recycles partners are preparing to announce their Fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. When I learn of the date, I will share it, along with how to register for the event. In the meantime, begin to collect and organize any materials for proper disposal. The Cayuga County website has some information to get you started at cayugacounty.us/705/Disposal-of-Household-Hazardous-Waste.