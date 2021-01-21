Eco Talk: What to know about Japanese knotweed

Japanese knotweed, also called Japanese bamboo, is a member of the buckwheat family of plants. Initially introduced as an ornamental plant from eastern Asia in the late 1800s, it was also briefly used for erosion control due to its extensive underground root structure. Once sold through seed and plant catalogues, it was soon recognized as a problem during the 1930s, when it started appearing where not planted.
This invasive plant can grow up to 15 feet tall and has hollow stems similar to bamboo. As with most invasive plants, knotweed thrives in disturbed areas and once established, spreads rapidly. This rapid spread often destroys native plant communities that help wildlife populations thrive. With very little growing under these dense thickets, the ground becomes unstable and is susceptible to erosion.
Knotweed will grow in deep shade, threating the forest understory. It also withstands high temperatures, soil with high salt content and even drought. This ability allows it to thrive along roadsides and in right-of-ways. Knotweed is also found along streambanks and in wet areas that have been disturbed.
Once you see an infestation of knotweed, it is easily recognizable. In addition to the plant height, the oval to slightly heart-shaped leaves can measure 3 to 6 inches long and are 2 to 4 inches wide. The stems — technically they are shoots— come up from underground horizontal stems called rhizomes. Knotweed rhizomes reportedly can grow to 65 feet. The plant flowers in late summer between August and September. The long sprays of small white flowers produce seeds that can be transported by wind, water, animals and humans to new locations. Knotweed also spreads when soil is moved from where knotweed is present, and also by cutting of the stem from mowing or weed trimming, and from pieces of the rhizomes.
Once established, knotweed is very hard to eliminate. As we have learned from other invasive plants, the best way to keep this invasive out is to prevent disturbance of the natural ecosystem. Should any disturbance occur, quickly reestablishing native vegetables before knotweed is introduced is the best control.
When first identified, early control is the best option. Hand pulling is ideal, as ensuring the underground rhizomes are removed is critical, or else new shoots will appear. Mowing or cutting knotweed is discouraged, as the small pieces of the plant can move and will sprout, creating a new problem. All parts of the plant, including the shoots and rhizomes, should be bagged and discarded in the trash rather than composted or left in place. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has a fact sheet on disposing of invasive plant materials available at dec.ny.gov/docs/lands_forests_pdf/disposinginvasiveplantfs.pdf. Chemical control with an herbicide is an option, but guidelines must be followed to not damage nearby native plants.
Knotweed is a problem across many parts of the United States, Canada and Europe. Biological controls are actively being researched. Biological control uses an organism from the invasive species' natural area to help suppress or eradicate it from the new area. The knotweed psyllid, native to Japan, was approved for release in March 2020 after extensive testing and review by multiple federal agencies as a potential biological control of Japanese knotweed.
During New York’s annual Invasive Species Awareness Week in June 2020, Dr. Bernd Blossey, an associate professor with Cornell’s Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, released 2,000 adults in a confined location in both Tioga and Broome counties. This release was part of a nationwide effort with other releases of the psyllid made in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, West Virginia, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington state.
Dr. Blossey’s lab was later able to confirm that the adult psyllids had laid eggs, and the researchers remain cautiously hopeful that the psyllid will provide some control. Previous releases of this insect as a biological control, in Canada and the United Kingdom, were not successful. The Blossey lab continues to seek other safe and effective biological control organisms from the knotweed’s native area of Japan and China.
The spread of invasive species is primarily the result of human activity. Our ability to travel and send goods around the world brings with it unintended consequences, such as moving unwanted species from their native habitat to new ones. It is up to us to be aware of our surroundings and keep a sharp eye for potential invasive species in order to stop their establishment. For more information, and links to other resources on Japanese knotweed, visit Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County’s website at yates.cce.cornell.edu/environment/invasive-species/invasive-plants/japanese-knotweed.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.