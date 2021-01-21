Eco Talk: What to know about Japanese knotweed

Japanese knotweed, also called Japanese bamboo, is a member of the buckwheat family of plants. Initially introduced as an ornamental plant from eastern Asia in the late 1800s, it was also briefly used for erosion control due to its extensive underground root structure. Once sold through seed and plant catalogues, it was soon recognized as a problem during the 1930s, when it started appearing where not planted.

This invasive plant can grow up to 15 feet tall and has hollow stems similar to bamboo. As with most invasive plants, knotweed thrives in disturbed areas and once established, spreads rapidly. This rapid spread often destroys native plant communities that help wildlife populations thrive. With very little growing under these dense thickets, the ground becomes unstable and is susceptible to erosion.

Knotweed will grow in deep shade, threating the forest understory. It also withstands high temperatures, soil with high salt content and even drought. This ability allows it to thrive along roadsides and in right-of-ways. Knotweed is also found along streambanks and in wet areas that have been disturbed.