Eco Talk: What to know about Lyme disease and ticks

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month! Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread from the bite of a tick infected with the bacteria. Unfortunately, Lyme disease and several other tick-borne diseases have been increasing in New York through an increase in tick numbers, a warming climate and humans coming in contact with them.

Fortunately, not all ticks are a health threat to humans. There are an estimated 1,000 named species of ticks worldwide and about 100 in the United States, of which approximately 20 are a major public health concern or of veterinary importance. The three most common ticks in New York are the American dog tick, the lone-star tick and the blacklegged tick, often called the deer tick, which carries Lyme disease.

Ticks are classified as ectoparasites, which are parasites that live on the outside of the host. They do not jump, fly or drop from trees, but instead hold on to vegetation with their back legs and wait with their front legs stretched out for a host to come by. Most ticks are found either on the ground or on plants up to 18 inches off the ground. Once on a host they crawl upwards, seeking an ideal place to attach and start feeding.