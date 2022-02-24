Eco Talk: What to know about new bird flu cases

A small backyard poultry flock of eight birds on Long Island recently tested positive for a highly contagious poultry virus that is being referred to as highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is more commonly referred to as avian influenza, or bird flu.

As of Feb. 11, over 140 cases of HPAI have been identified in the U.S. in wild bird populations. So far, the disease has not been detected in wild birds on Long Island, but active measures are currently being taken in Suffolk County to prevent the spread of this disease to other domestic poultry flocks.

Avian influenza has the potential to cause significant financial loss and impact the U.S. poultry industry. According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there were 517 poultry farms in New York providing a market value nearing $2 million. When bird flu last hit the U.S. in 2014-2015, over 200 cases were identified in both commercial and backyard flocks and in wild birds. This impacted over 200 farms in 15 states, resulting in more than 50 million birds dying from the virus or being euthanized.

Human cases of avian influenza are rare, and none have been detected in the United States so far. Should you come across a sick or dead bird, avoid touching it by using gloves and washing your hands afterward. Birds removed from infected flocks do not enter the food system; however, proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses.

Avian influenza can be very contagious among both wild and domesticated birds. Waterfowl, both domestic and wild, act as reservoirs of the infection and often show no symptoms. Wild waterfowl carry low pathogenic forms of the virus, which mutate into a highly pathogenic form that then spreads quickly to other birds. The virus can sicken and even kill certain domesticated bird species, including chickens, ducks and turkeys.

As of Feb. 19, HPAI has been confirmed in wild birds in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Georgia and Florida. Concern comes with the potential spread of HPAI, as overwintering wild birds begin their spring migration north. New York is located in the Atlantic Flyway, one of four U.S. migratory routes. The Atlantic Flyway includes states with current HPAI in wild bird populations. As birds migrate north, there is increased potential for bird flu to spread to poultry flocks located along the migratory route.

Infected birds shed the virus in their saliva, nasal secretions and feces. Susceptible birds become infected when they have contact with infected birds, through the air or through contact with surfaces that are contaminated with the virus from infected birds.

The confirmation of this highly transmissible disease is a reminder to all poultry farmers regardless of flock size to revisit their biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of bird flu. Poultry producers, regardless of flock size, are encouraged to implement appropriate biosecurity measures now to protect their poultry flock.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets encourages those involved in poultry production to take extra steps to prevent their flocks from becoming infected. Poultry biosecurity materials and checklists can be found on the USDA’s “Defend the Flock” website. In addition to practicing good biosecurity, poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings by limiting outdoor access for poultry.

For those of us who enjoy feeding wild birds, there is currently no guidance to stop feeding them. However, proper cleaning of feeders and other places wild birds gather, like bird baths, will help prevent the spread of diseases, including bird flu should it arrive in central New York.

The United States has the strongest bird flu surveillance program in the world. The USDA is working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations, live bird markets and in migratory wild bird populations with the intent of slowing and stopping its spread.

For those who keep poultry and suspect they may have bird flu, which may show up in the next few weeks, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office to be linked to appropriate resources. If there is a confirmed case in our region, there will be specific protocols to follow.

Just as concerns for bird flu occurred in 2014-2015, New York was able to protect its domestic poultry flock by implementing biosecurity measures. Putting appropriate biosecurity measures in place now will, hopefully, provide New York’s poultry industry with a similar outcome in 2022.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

