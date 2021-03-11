Eco Talk: What to know about potholes as season approaches

According to the calendar we are approaching spring, which many consider pothole season. So where do potholes come from? Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of water under the pavement. You might remember from grade school science class that when water freezes, it actually expands. You can see this happen every time we make ice cubes. If you look closely, you can see a bump that develops in the top of the ice cube — this is the result of expansion.

This same expansion of water happens during a freezing period under the road surface if water has gotten there. The expansion of the water, when frozen, weakens the pavement surface and can actually bend and crack the pavement. When the thaw comes and the ice melts the water contracts, leaving the pavement weakened and unsupported, resulting in gaps and cracks of the pavement surface. These gaps and cracks allow more water to get under the pavement surface. When this occurs, especially over several freeze-thaw cycles, the pavement continues to weaken and cracks open.