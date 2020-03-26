Eco Talk: What to know about ticks before going outside

As we head out to visit nature during this time of social distancing, we need to be aware of ticks that may be looming nearby. We are probably most aware of the tick-borne illness Lyme disease, which until recently was getting a lot of news coverage.

Unfortunately, Lyme disease, along with several other tick-borne diseases, have been increasing in New York through an increase in tick numbers and humans coming in contact with them. Before you avoid going outside based on this information, having a better understanding of ticks and their habitat will allow us to continue to enjoy the outdoors whether exploring a local park, or even our own backyards.

Fortunately, not all ticks are a health threat to humans. There are an estimated 1,000 named species of ticks worldwide, with about 100 in the United States. About 20 of them are a major public health concern, or of veterinary importance. Three of these 20 are found in New York. These are the American dog tick, the lone-star tick and the black-legged tick, frequently referred to as the deer tick, which carries Lyme disease.