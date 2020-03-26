Eco Talk: What to know about ticks before going outside

As we head out to visit nature during this time of social distancing, we need to be aware of ticks that may be looming nearby. We are probably most aware of the tick-borne illness Lyme disease, which until recently was getting a lot of news coverage.
Unfortunately, Lyme disease, along with several other tick-borne diseases, have been increasing in New York through an increase in tick numbers and humans coming in contact with them. Before you avoid going outside based on this information, having a better understanding of ticks and their habitat will allow us to continue to enjoy the outdoors whether exploring a local park, or even our own backyards.
Fortunately, not all ticks are a health threat to humans. There are an estimated 1,000 named species of ticks worldwide, with about 100 in the United States. About 20 of them are a major public health concern, or of veterinary importance. Three of these 20 are found in New York. These are the American dog tick, the lone-star tick and the black-legged tick, frequently referred to as the deer tick, which carries Lyme disease.
Ticks are classified as ectoparasites, which are parasites that live on the outside of the host. They do not jump, fly or drop from trees, but instead hold on to vegetation with their back legs and wait with their front legs stretched out for a host to come by. Most ticks are found on the ground or on plants up to 18 inches off the ground. Once on the host, they then crawl upwards, seeking an ideal place to attach and start feeding.
Once attached, ticks produce a cementing agent in their saliva and can feed up to a week. During this time, they produce proteins to keep the area from being inflamed or painful. The tick only inserts its mouthpart, which acts like a straw, into the skin to draw blood from the host. Should the mouthpart break off during removal, it is considered to be no more dangerous than a splinter. However, there is concern for leaving the head if embedded, or if the attached tick is not properly removed. Once a tick is removed, it should be saved by either freezing or placing it in alcohol for future identification if a tick-borne illness is suspected.
Many people incorrectly believe that ticks are a summer-only pest. Ticks can be active year-round. Ticks are less active when winter temperatures drop below freezing; however, a mid-winter warm-up can result in an increase in tick activity.
The control of ticks is the responsibility of the homeowner, unlike the control of mosquitoes, which is usually considered a municipal responsibility. Despite a common belief, most research shows that tick exposure happens locally, usually in your backyard more often than at a park or natural area.
Black-legged ticks (deer ticks) have a two-year life cycle. Black-legged tick nymphs (young ticks) are most active in the spring, and adults are most active in the fall. Black-legged ticks prefer the cool, humid woods, but will survive and seek a host in shadier tall grass and even lawns. While your lawn is relatively low-risk, ticks can be found there, so keep tick protection in mind.
A recent study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology examined whether raking leaves from the yard into the forest edge would increase the number of nymph ticks. The study was conducted in New Jersey and found an increased risk of encountering deer tick nymphs where there was an increased accumulation of fallen leaves from both raking and blowing the leaves in the fall. The article recommended reducing the risk of exposure by using curbside pickup where available; composting the leaves either in an active composting site or through composting services; or requesting lawn and landscape contractors remove collected leaves off-site rather than concentrating them along the lawn-forest edge.
In 2017, the New York State Senate Task Force on Lyme and Tick-borne Diseases funded New York State Integrated Pest Management to create a tick outreach and education program titled “Don’t Get Ticked: New York”. More information about ticks, their habitats and life cycles and how to prevent and manage them can be found at blogs.cornell.edu/nysipm/tag/dont-get-ticked-new-york. Also, county public health department websites have information posted under "Ticks." So when you are checking for local coronavirus updates, take a minute to see what these websites have to share, and by all means go outside and get some fresh air and sunshine, but be aware of any potential exposure to ticks.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
