April 1 is this upcoming Saturday. A day filled with significance if you are a practical joker or an angler. This article is written for the practical joker. Just kidding, this article is about trout fishing in New York’s inland waters. Why? Because April 1 is the traditional first day of inland trout fishing in New York state. It is significant for anglers who remember the anticipation and excitement for trout season to start in the Finger Lakes.

Fishing regulations can be confusing if you don’t understand terminology and context. Regulations change, and they may be different today than in the past. Reference the New York State Freshwater Fishing Regulations for a convenient summary of rules and regulations; it is available for free on the internet.

Did you know there are different regulations when fishing in lakes and ponds, versus fishing in streams? “Inland trout streams” have a specific definition in New York state. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation website, inland trout streams are defined as “all rivers and streams inhabited by trout” and include a few exceptions, such as “the start of tributaries to the first impassible barrier” associated with the Great Lakes, Finger Lakes and Lake Champlain, and “streams that fluctuate due to tidal activity.”

One year ago, the state DEC implemented new regulations for trout fishing. Anglers can now fish for trout all year on inland trout streams. Specifically, from Oct. 16 through March 31, trout anglers must use “artificial lures” to catch trout and must release the fish back into the streams. People cannot keep the trout to take home during this time period. Basically, it’s a winter catch-and-release season with artificial lures. According to the NYS General Freshwater Fishing Regulations, “Artificial lures (or bait) means artificial imitations of natural bait, man-made flies, spinners, spoons, plugs, jigs, and other lures, including those that may contain some natural substances such as deer hair and feathers.”

Starting April 1, anglers can keep some trout they catch, and use “natural bait,” which means all baits that entice or might be ingested or swallowed by fish.

April 1 is the start of the inland trout stream regulations that grant anglers the privilege to take and possess trout. Anglers can possess up to five trout, including any combination of brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout or splake (splake is a hybrid of two fish species resulting from the crossing of a male brook trout and a female lake trout). However, only two of the five trout can be longer than 12 inches. If you are catching more than two trout larger than 12 inches, then I thank you for releasing such wonderful creatures back to the waters. There’s always tomorrow for you. This limit of trout per day is based on the definition of “daily limit.” The state DEC explains “daily limit” as when “a person may not have in possession, or intentionally kill or injure, fish other than the sizes specified and allowed for that species on a given water.” The DEC adds that “any fish in a vehicle used to access a given water counts toward the number and sizes of fish in possession.”

I encourage anglers and the public to review the state Freshwater Fishing Regulations every year to keep up to date on any changes, and to refresh your memory. Search on the internet for “NYS Freshwater Fishing Regulations” and you will find the latest edition of rules and regulations.

Lastly, trout are special for many reasons. Trout need clean water. Trout need cold water. Trout need natural food sources including aquatic insects, larvae, plankton, minnows, small fish and sometimes small mammals. Trout can be “indicator species.” In a book by Malcolm L. Hunter titled "Fundamentals of Conservation Biology," indicator species are explained as species (organisms) that “are useful to conservation biologists because they have such narrow ecological tolerance that the size and health of their populations is a good indicator of environmental conditions.” The type and amounts of trout in a waterbody correlate to the quality of their environment — a lake or pond, or a stream. Trout are in the scientific family salmonidae, which includes salmon. Just as salmon are important to the cultures in the Pacific Northwest, trout are important to our culture in this freshwater paradise of New York state. It’s up to people to protect trout habitat and enhance trout habitat when the opportunity presents itself. Healthy watersheds can be trout habitat. Please do your part to protect healthy watersheds.