Eco Talk: What to know before using vinegar as herbicide

Occasionally I am asked about using vinegar (acetic acid) to control weeds in a garden setting. There are mixed reports of success. Many organic gardening websites indicate that acetic acid, depending on the strength, has the ability to act as an herbicide.

Research conducted by Cornell University’s Vegetable Program and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County in the early 2000s demonstrated that 5% acetic acid, which is the strength of vinegar from the store shelf, has some short-term benefits. Meanwhile, stronger acetic acid (20%) is effective over several weeks.

Before you run out and start spraying the garden with vinegar, there are some precautions to consider. Keep in mind that when using vinegar in this manner, you are actually applying a broad spectrum herbicide. Many people are surprised to learn that something we have on hand in the kitchen and probably use in cooking and cleaning around the home could be an herbicide.

It becomes an herbicide, in this case, as the vinegar is used to control an unwanted plant or weed. As a broad spectrum herbicide, vinegar has the potential to harm or damage any plant tissue it comes in contact with. When using any broad spectrum herbicide, you need to know what you are spraying and protect plants you do not want damaged or killed.