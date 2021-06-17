Eco Talk: What to know before using vinegar as herbicide

Occasionally I am asked about using vinegar (acetic acid) to control weeds in a garden setting. There are mixed reports of success. Many organic gardening websites indicate that acetic acid, depending on the strength, has the ability to act as an herbicide.
Research conducted by Cornell University’s Vegetable Program and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County in the early 2000s demonstrated that 5% acetic acid, which is the strength of vinegar from the store shelf, has some short-term benefits. Meanwhile, stronger acetic acid (20%) is effective over several weeks.
Before you run out and start spraying the garden with vinegar, there are some precautions to consider. Keep in mind that when using vinegar in this manner, you are actually applying a broad spectrum herbicide. Many people are surprised to learn that something we have on hand in the kitchen and probably use in cooking and cleaning around the home could be an herbicide.
It becomes an herbicide, in this case, as the vinegar is used to control an unwanted plant or weed. As a broad spectrum herbicide, vinegar has the potential to harm or damage any plant tissue it comes in contact with. When using any broad spectrum herbicide, you need to know what you are spraying and protect plants you do not want damaged or killed.
Interest in using vinegar as an herbicide has increased as many seek alternatives to using glyphosate (Roundup) due to perceived concerns about the effects of this broad spectrum herbicide on human health and the environment.
Extension weed specialists at North Carolina State and Cornell compared labels for glyphosate and glyphosate alternatives in the environment. Of the 15 products reviewed, including acetic acid, it was found that all were sound management options when used according to the label directions. In order to be permitted for use, the product must meet Environmental Protection Agency standards. When used according to the label directions, the products will not pose an unreasonable risk to people or the environment.
Dan Wixted, Cornell Cooperative Extension support specialist, points out that there is inherit risk in most things we do. Even when non-chemical weed controls are used, there are potential risks and hazards. For example, when using string trimmers, personal protective equipment such as eye and hearing protection are suggested. Also, if using a gas engine string trimmer, the user can be exposed to the engine exhaust, which is considered to be a possible carcinogen. The bottom line is, there are benefits and risks in everything we do.
So, let’s investigate acetic acid as a way to control weeds a little further by examining how this chemical works as an herbicide. In addition to being a broad spectrum herbicide, it is a contact herbicide. This means acetic acid affects the parts of the plants it touches, and as a broad spectrum herbicide, it will affect any plant it comes in contact with.
Plants are 95% water. When acetic acid is applied to plant tissue, it slowly causes the plant cells to break open, allowing the fluid to leak out. The loss of vital fluids results in the plant tissue drying out and dying.
For the acetic acid to work well, the target plant or weed should be completely covered or drenched. Plus, the smaller the weed, the more effective. Most weeds are small enough at the two- to four-leaf stage, and this size allows for all leaf surfaces to be covered with the application.
The type of weed also has an influence on how effective the acetic acid application might be. In general, annual broadleaf weeds are better controlled than grasses. Also, perennial plants such as dandelions are not easily controlled and would need several applications as new leaves regrow.
Using acetic acid will require monitoring for new weeds to germinate during the growing season and reach the critical stage for spraying. Additionally, applying acetic acid when several continuous days of hot, sunny conditions are forecast provides better results.
When using a stronger acetic acid, one containing 20% to 30%, be sure to read and follow the label directions to avoid injury when applying. Use personal protective equipment to protect your eyes and skin from the strong acid, and avoid touching your face.
As you look for safer alternatives to synthetic herbicides, keep in mind that all pest management methods have some risk. It is up to you to decide your level of risk tolerance for yourself and the environment, and to take all steps necessary to minimize these risks.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.