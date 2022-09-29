Eco Talk: What you can and can't bring to October waste collection in Cayuga County

Do you have household chemicals, sometimes referred to as household hazardous wastes, that you are looking to responsibly dispose of? The Cayuga Recycles partners have scheduled a HHW collection event for Cayuga County residents for Saturday, Oct. 29. This is a wonderful opportunity to properly dispose of common (and sometimes not-so-common) household chemicals for free.

As with past HHW collection events, registration is required to participate. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website is hosting the registration under the "Upcoming Events" tab. Those without access to a computer can call (315) 255-1183 ext. 2876 for assistance. Registration opens on Oct. 3. Please register soon after that date, as the event fills up quickly and registration will close when full or at the close of business on Friday, Oct. 28.

Once registered, you will receive notification of the event’s location and a registration ticket, which you are asked to complete and bring with you.

What is a HHW? According the United States Environmental Protection Agency website (epa.gov/hw/household-hazardous-waste-hhw) a household hazardous waste is any leftover household product that can catch fire, react or explode under certain circumstances, or any product that is corrosive or toxic. You can tell if any of the products you have fall into these categories by simply reading the label. This website also has tips for safe handling of household chemicals.

The importance of following the use directions on the label, along with storage and disposal, cannot be stressed enough. Improper disposal can pollute the environment and be a possible threat to human health. Never pour products down the drain or flush them down the toilet, as they can contaminate a septic system or wastewater treatment system. If improperly disposed of in the trash, they could harm sanitation workers.

Consider reducing the amount of products used in your home that contain potentially hazardous materials. This can be accomplished by using one of the many products available today that are environmentally friendly or all-natural. Alternatively, by using common materials you may already have, you can make your own products, as our grandparents did.

What to bring to the event? Acceptable HHWs include: pesticides (chemicals that kill weeds, insects and fungus), oil-based paints (these are paints that you clean with paint thinners or turpentine), mercury or "quicksilver" (often found in thermometers and barometers), driveway sealer, gasoline mixtures, pool chemicals, photograph-developing chemicals, home chemistry sets, mothballs and household cleaning products.

Fluorescent tube lights and ballasts will be accepted, as will gas grill (small) propane tanks, smoke detectors and button cell batteries from hearing aids, cameras, etc.

This year, the Cayuga Recycles partners are working with PaintCare, a nationwide nonprofit organization, to collect latex or water-based paints. Please bring them to this year’s HHW collection event.

What not to bring to the event? Alkaline batteries, which include AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt batteries, are not accepted. These are no longer considered hazardous waste and can be disposed of in the trash.

Please, no tires, electronics, Freon appliances, Drug Enforcement Administration controlled substances, ammunition, explosives, asbestos, radioactive waste, compressed gas cylinders (other than propane or helium), type A or B organic peroxides (substances on the Department of Transportation self-accelerating decomposition temperature list) or medical/infectious waste.

You may have noted we are emphasizing fluorescent tubes as hazardous, as they can contain small amounts of mercury. The compact fluorescent bulbs, also known as CFLs, can be recycled at Lowe's and Home Depot, and will not be accepted on Oct. 29.

Also, please leave the dogs and children at home; many people assist with this event and may be reaching into the vehicle. Let’s keep everyone safe.

The Cayuga County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is funded by the Cayuga County Legislature and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, with additional support from Nucor Steel. Cayuga Recycles manages the event through Cayuga County’s Solid Waste Management Program Office with assistance provided by the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County provides educational outreach and registration services.

The proper disposal of hazardous materials protects the environment, our community and human health. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to be responsible and properly recycle their hazardous waste.