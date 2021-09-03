Eco Talk: What you can and can't recycle at upcoming Cayuga County events

The Cayuga Recycles partners are offering two fall recycling events. Saturday, Sept. 25, will be an Electronics “Plus” Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and that will be followed by a Household Hazardous Waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Registration is required to participate in both events, and is now open to Cayuga County residents.

A full list of items that will be accepted at the Electronics “Plus” Recycling Event is available at cayugacounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/16728/Cayuga-County-Electronics-Plus-2021-Event. More information and the registration links can be found on Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website under the "Upcoming Events" tab. Those without access to a computer can call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 for assistance. Once registered for a time slot, you will receive notification of the event’s location.

So why the “Plus”? While most electronic items will be accepted, other items that do not necessarily plug into the wall will also be accepted at no charge. Of note, and at times expensive to dispose of properly, are items containing Freon. Freon is a general term used when referring to chlorofluorocarbons used as a refrigerant in appliances. It is colorless, odorless, non-flammable and non-corrosive, but is a known contributor to the depletion of the ozone layer in the upper atmosphere.