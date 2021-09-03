Eco Talk: What you can and can't recycle at upcoming Cayuga County events

The Cayuga Recycles partners are offering two fall recycling events. Saturday, Sept. 25, will be an Electronics “Plus” Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and that will be followed by a Household Hazardous Waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Registration is required to participate in both events, and is now open to Cayuga County residents.
A full list of items that will be accepted at the Electronics “Plus” Recycling Event is available at cayugacounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/16728/Cayuga-County-Electronics-Plus-2021-Event. More information and the registration links can be found on Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website under the "Upcoming Events" tab. Those without access to a computer can call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 for assistance. Once registered for a time slot, you will receive notification of the event’s location.
So why the “Plus”? While most electronic items will be accepted, other items that do not necessarily plug into the wall will also be accepted at no charge. Of note, and at times expensive to dispose of properly, are items containing Freon. Freon is a general term used when referring to chlorofluorocarbons used as a refrigerant in appliances. It is colorless, odorless, non-flammable and non-corrosive, but is a known contributor to the depletion of the ozone layer in the upper atmosphere.
Fortunately, the contractor accepting these items on Sept. 25 captures the Freon for recycling. Typical appliances containing Freon include window and portable air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dorm-size refrigerators and other cooling appliances, such as wine and beer coolers. The event will accept all Freon-containing appliances free of charge! Please note that there is a 40-pound weight limit on dorm-size refrigerators and other Freon appliances. There are no weight limits for dehumidifiers and window or portable air conditioners.
Button cell and hearing aid batteries are also part of the “Plus,” and will be accepted at the Sept. 25 event. Alkaline batteries, which include AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt batteries, will not be accepted. These are no longer considered hazardous waste, as the mercury has been removed and they can be disposed of in the trash. Rechargeable batteries, especially from tools and lawn equipment, can be recycled any time at no charge at big box home improvement stores.
You may have noted we are emphasizing fluorescent tube light bulbs as hazardous, as they can contain small amounts of mercury. Florescent tube light bulb recycling is partially funded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Compact fluorescent light bulbs, also known as CFLs, can be recycled at any time at big box home improvement stores. Each bulb should be placed separately in a plastic bag for disposal. These bags are often available where collection is offered.
Please note the following items are not accepted at the Sept. 25 event and may be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste event on Oct. 16: smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, household hazardous waste or items containing liquid mercury (quicksilver), gas-powered and lawn equipment, CDs, DVDs, VHS and cassette tapes, electronics with wood (such as old stereo speakers).
Finally, please do not strip TVs and CRT monitors, as they will not be accepted if broken or bare. There is a limit of four total TVs and CRT monitors per vehicle — trailers containing more than four total TVs and CRTs will not be accepted.
There are many benefits to recycling your unwanted electronics, also referred to as e-waste. You will keep potentially hazardous materials out of dwindling landfill space while conserving natural resources such as water and raw minerals mined from the ground; plus you will avoid air and water pollution associated with the mining of raw materials. Additionally, there are connections in all manufacturing steps to greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.
Looking to dispose of confidential documents? Tompkins Trust will be on location offering free confidential document shredding. Registration is necessary to receive a time slot to bring your documents for onsite shredding.
Cayuga Recycles during the past 25 years has offered approximately 70 collection events, which have collected more than 87,000 tires, 1.2 million pounds of electronics and hundreds of drums of chemicals, safely eliminating lead, cadmium, mercury and other toxins from homes, farms, schools and workplaces in Cayuga County.
More information about Solid Waste Management and Recycling can be found on Cayuga County’s website at cayugacounty.us/699/Solid-Waste-Management-and-Recycling. Remember, improper disposal of electronics and household chemicals can impact the environment and water quality for you, your neighbors and future generations as well. Please do your part to keep everyone and the environment safe.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.