Eco Talk: When it's time to garden again, local help is available

The day length is getting longer, the trees are budding, the grass is greening, the spring bulbs are flowering and our late April snow has melted. While many of us are anxious to start gardening by removing last year’s debris, a better management method to protect pollinators and other beneficial insects is to wait!

Some wild bees actually nest in dead stems for the winter. When you remove these too soon, you are losing some beneficial insects. Also, dead leaves on the ground could be providing shelter for fireflies and many beetles, such as ladybugs (which are a beetle).

Ideally, you would leave all garden areas messy year-round. It is amazing how plants will grow through the mess and by midsummer, you don’t see it. I believe over time we have become convinced to have a perfect garden, which is not what nature intends. If you need to have the more public-facing gardens appear perfect, then leave the less viable gardens messy for the benefit of the pollinators and other overwintering, beneficial insects.

For those areas you feel compelled to clean up, a very general rule of thumb is to wait until you need to regularly mow the lawn. This gives some overwintering insects time to wake up and get moving. If at all possible, waiting until the apple trees finish blooming, which is about mid-May, gives an even greater number of insects time to get moving. Finally, waiting until late May, or when it is safe to plant tomatoes outside will insure all the pollinators and other beneficial insects have awoken from their winter nap.

Also back for the growing season are the Master Gardener volunteers staffing the help line at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2875 now through October from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These skilled volunteers complete a 45-hour basic horticulture training course to build a common foundation in soil science, composting, botany, insect biology, plant diseases, integrated pest management, wildlife management and best practices in cultivating vegetables, fruits, herbs, houseplants, trees and shrubs.

The Master Gardener’s focus is on education; they have a desire to reach beyond their garden gate to help individuals and families achieve gardening success that leads to a healthier life and better environmental stewardship.

This valuable volunteer service is provided to assist homeowners in identifying and managing pests associated with plants, and is not intended to serve a commercial audience or diagnose health concerns related to humans, animals or structures.

As a reminder, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County moved last year. The new address is 199 Franklin St., Suite 3, in Auburn. They are located within the Cayuga Works Career Center at the Cayuga Community College. Should you come during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays) CCE Cayuga County staff can help document the problem or process a sample until a Master Gardener has a chance to attend to it. Often times it is helpful to see a sample of the insect, weed or diseased plant to help diagnose the problem and then be able to offer a solution or control procedure. The old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” works too. Taking a picture and bringing or emailing the photo for the Master Gardeners to see can aid in a faster response. Their email is cayugamastergardener@gmail.com.

So, if you have something you want identified, now what? The first step is to call or stop in for a consultation; these are free. However, should documentation be required for an insect, should laboratory analysis be needed to determine the presence of a disease, or should a soil test be needed to provide a fertilizer recommendation, then a referral will be provided to appropriate laboratories, which comes with a fee. Moving to this step will be at the homeowner’s discretion and may include a variety of individually chosen incremental costs.

More often than not, the Master Gardener volunteers have the perfect fact sheet to send you home with. You can use this for your reference or share with your neighbor who might be experiencing the same problem with their tomatoes! And if you still want more information, there are numerous Cornell bulletins on hand — some at no charge, others for a nominal fee.

Remember, Master Gardener volunteers are now available from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through October at (315) 255-1183 ext. 2875 to answer your residential gardening and pest questions.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0