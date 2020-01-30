Eco Talk: Where invasive species and climate change intersect

It is generally accepted that any species, plant or animal, when found outside of their natural area is unwanted, especially when they compete with native species. An invasive species, whether found on land or in the water, is usually introduced unintentionally by humans. Once introduced, invasive species tend to spread rapidly and have negative consequences for the surrounding environment.

Established invasive species often impact the diversity of local species by changing the conditions of the local ecosystem. For example, if an invasive plant species becomes established, it may alter the surrounding environment by changing the amount of light and solar radiation reaching native plants, and outcompeting them. Once established, the consequences to the surrounding ecosystem can be significant and devastating.

A few examples of these consequences may include the frequency of fires, reduced or increased water availability, changes in nutrient cycling and soil erosion. There are a few instances where some positive benefits result from the introduction of a non-native species; however, the benefits usually do not outweigh the negative effects. It is difficult to almost impossible to predict what sort of impact an invasive species will have, so it is ideal to keep them out, or at a minimum identify and eradicate or control them as soon as possible.