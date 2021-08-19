Eco Talk: Why, and how, to get rid of these smelly pear trees

I recently learned that South Carolina became the second state to stop the sale of Bradford pear (Pyrus calleryana) trees, along with any rootstock using Pyrus calleryana by nurseries. Ohio is the first state banning the sale, starting Jan. 1, 2023, and South Carolina’s ban starts Oct. 1, 2024. Why the concern about Bradford pear trees?
Bradford pears, also referred to as callery pears, were widely planted during the 1990s because of their dense cone shape and white flowers. I recall seeing them everywhere, and how pretty the trees are when flowering. Their fall leaf colors range from orange and red to purple and yellow. Initially, they were considered ideal for urban landscapes.
We have since learned that these trees, in spite of their visual appeal, did not come without problems. Imported from China in the 1960s by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an ornamental tree, the first problem noted was their unpleasant scent when flowering. Also, their branches and even their trunks were weak and can break from snow, ice and even a strong wind. In an effort to counteract this weakness, other varieties of the Bradford pear were quickly introduced.
When originally introduced as an ornamental tree, it was assumed the Bradford pear trees were sterile and would not produce any fruit. Part of that was correct — they do not produce fruit. However, as the newer, stronger varieties were introduced, it was later learned that they would cross-pollinate with the older varieties and produce fruit.
As the newer varieties of Bradford pears produced fruit, birds would eat the fruit, fly to another location like forests and woodlots, then deposit the seeds, which would grow. This transfer has become an environmental threat for thousands of acres of forests located across the eastern United States.
As the seeds grow into seedlings, the new plants carry the genetics of the older callery pears, which produce thorns measuring up to four inches. It is reported that these thorns are very sturdy and can even puncture tractor tires! Once established, the thickets take over native forest trees like dogwoods, maples, oaks and redbud. Many of these native tree species produce fruit that is nutritious and palatable to birds and other animals, while the callery pear fruit has little nutritional value.
Bradford pear trees are a species of pear, as their name indicates. There are approximately 3,000 species of pear worldwide. Pears are a member of the rose family of plants and are related to apples. Pear trees are native to Asia and Europe, and are reported to have arrived in North America with the colonists when New England was settled in the 1600s.
So now you may realize you have a problem growing in your landscape, and want to get rid of it. Suggested steps are to first cut the tree down and grind out the root. The tree roots will produce shoots or suckers from any remaining root pieces, so you will need to be vigilant and mow them off. They will continue to send shoots up for at least two years before all the root reserves are exhausted. Your persistence will eventually pay off.
Once the shoots have stopped, consider replanting something more environmentally beneficial, such as a maple or other shade tree; redbud or serviceberry will provide spring flowers, and Japanese maples are visually appealing. Fortunately, many landscapers realize the damage Bradford pears are causing and will not plant them. However, if shopping at a large box retailer next spring, be aware of the trees being offered.
Livestock producers should also be on the lookout for Bradford pear trees that may pop up in livestock pastures. According to Cornell University’s Department of Animal Science’s list of Plants Poisonous to Livestock, Bradford pear leaves contain cyanide and curious livestock may ingest them, especially if wilted. Signs of poisoning can include drooling, increased respiration, weak pulse and convulsions.
Neighbors to livestock farms should never discard anything over the fence that livestock may have access to. A seemingly harmless branch could have significant heath impacts on grazing animals.
Invasive species are a significant problem all around the world. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, invasive species are costing the United States billions of dollars in damage each year. By taking time to learn about invasive species and then taking steps to control those we can manage, including removing Bradford pear trees, we may be able to reduce the loss of valuable native species in our landscape and help improve the environment.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.