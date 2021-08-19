Eco Talk: Why, and how, to get rid of these smelly pear trees

As the newer varieties of Bradford pears produced fruit, birds would eat the fruit, fly to another location like forests and woodlots, then deposit the seeds, which would grow. This transfer has become an environmental threat for thousands of acres of forests located across the eastern United States.

As the seeds grow into seedlings, the new plants carry the genetics of the older callery pears, which produce thorns measuring up to four inches. It is reported that these thorns are very sturdy and can even puncture tractor tires! Once established, the thickets take over native forest trees like dogwoods, maples, oaks and redbud. Many of these native tree species produce fruit that is nutritious and palatable to birds and other animals, while the callery pear fruit has little nutritional value.

Bradford pear trees are a species of pear, as their name indicates. There are approximately 3,000 species of pear worldwide. Pears are a member of the rose family of plants and are related to apples. Pear trees are native to Asia and Europe, and are reported to have arrived in North America with the colonists when New England was settled in the 1600s.