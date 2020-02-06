Eco Talk: Why farmers use animal manure for their soil

This winter has been a relatively open one. We have had very little snowfall, and in Syracuse, last month was the 12th warmest January, with temperatures 7 degrees above normal.

These warm and relatively dry conditions have provided farmers who store manure an opportunity, when conditions are right, to apply manure to their land. One of the advantages of making an application this time of year is that they do not need to wait until spring and face the threat of spring precipitation.

The first fertilizer used by humans to enhance crop growth was animal manure, which in its simplest form is an organic material. Researchers studying early cropping sites in Europe found that manure was used by farmers over 8,000 years ago. As long as farmers raise livestock, there will be animal manure available to return to the land for improving crop growth.

Applying a purchased, commercially produced fertilizer is considered to be a recent agricultural practice. The chemical process to produce early nitrogen fertilizer was patented in the early 1900s. During World War II, production of commercial nitrogen was increased as an explosive in bombs. According to livinghistoryfarm.org, it was during the 1950s and 1960s that commercial fertilizers were used at increasing rates on crop fields. The amount used started to level off and decrease in the 1970s and 1980s.