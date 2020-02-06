Eco Talk: Why farmers use animal manure for their soil

This winter has been a relatively open one. We have had very little snowfall, and in Syracuse, last month was the 12th warmest January, with temperatures 7 degrees above normal.
These warm and relatively dry conditions have provided farmers who store manure an opportunity, when conditions are right, to apply manure to their land. One of the advantages of making an application this time of year is that they do not need to wait until spring and face the threat of spring precipitation.
The first fertilizer used by humans to enhance crop growth was animal manure, which in its simplest form is an organic material. Researchers studying early cropping sites in Europe found that manure was used by farmers over 8,000 years ago. As long as farmers raise livestock, there will be animal manure available to return to the land for improving crop growth.
Applying a purchased, commercially produced fertilizer is considered to be a recent agricultural practice. The chemical process to produce early nitrogen fertilizer was patented in the early 1900s. During World War II, production of commercial nitrogen was increased as an explosive in bombs. According to livinghistoryfarm.org, it was during the 1950s and 1960s that commercial fertilizers were used at increasing rates on crop fields. The amount used started to level off and decrease in the 1970s and 1980s.
Both animal manure and commercial fertilizers contain the three basic plant nutrients nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. In addition to providing plant nutrients for optimum growth and production, manure also has environmental benefits when properly applied to crop fields. As an organic material, manure contains organic carbon, which is a source of energy for microbes that inhabit a healthy soil environment. Scientists have come to learn that these microbes help stabilize nutrients in the soil and provide nutrients to plants.
In addition to providing nutrients, organic material from manure aids in improving soil structure. Improved soil structure helps increase water infiltration during rain events, and can increase the water-holding capacity of the soil. These important benefits can reduce plant stress during periods of drought and help reduce the potential for soil to erode.
Fully utilizing nutrients contained in manure within a cropping system also has energy benefits when one considers how much energy is used to actually mine and manufacture commercial fertilizer. When commercial nitrogen fertilizer is made, significant amounts of energy are used, resulting in greenhouse emissions. Anhydrous ammonia, frequently used to sidedress corn crops, uses an estimated 3,300 cubic feet of natural gas to produce enough for an acre of corn. Meanwhile, phosphorus and potassium fertilizers also have significant energy requirements related to the actual mining and processing of these elements from the ground.
Land application of manure is the most cost-effective and accepted method for handling animal manure. As more people move into traditional agriculture areas, neighbors become concerned about the potential impact on the local environment and water quality. Farmers strive to manage manure in ways that maximize its benefits and protect water quality.
With the introduction of manure storages, the need for daily hauling and spreading was eliminated and allows manure to be stored until conditions are both environmentally safe and agronomically correct for field application. Whether manure is hauled and spread daily or stored and spread seasonally, it should always be utilized according to a nutrient management plan.
With advantages, there are some disadvantages to manure storage systems. For the farmer, often the costs are not offset by the fertilizer savings; unloading seems to occur during busy spring and fall seasons; and they can pose water quality and safety hazards if not properly designed and maintained.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting streams, rivers and other waterways by comprehensively regulating activities that could impact water quality. This includes the requirement for all livestock farms over a certain size that confine animals for 45 days or more during any 12-month period to obtain a permit from the DEC, known as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation General Permit.
New York does allow for winter spreading of manure unlike some neighboring states that have a prohibition on spreading during winter months. It has been observed that those states with prohibitions can run into environmental challenges when the calendar indicates it is OK to spread, as the weather may not cooperate. More information regarding winter spreading in New York can be found at Cornell University’s Nutrient Management Spear Program.
Farmers value animal manure for the nutrients and soil health benefits it provides. As stewards of the land, farmers strive to protect the environment and water quality while committing to keeping manure and its associated nutrients on their fields, where it will benefit their crops.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.