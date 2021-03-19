Eco Talk: Why forests matter in our everyday lives

When you think of a forest, I suspect you think about an area of land filled with trees and you would be correct! Depending on where you are in the world and the purpose of that particular area of land, the definition of a forest may change. Some other factors used to define a forest may include the number of trees, how tall the trees are and even their function within the ecosystem.

Forests and the trees that make them a forest are very interconnected with our daily lives even if we are not near a forest. Forests provide lumber to build our home, they help keep our water clean, and some forests are planted to provide pulp for paper and then are replanted again. Forests and their sustainable management are also aiding in combating climate change.

But for all the benefits forests provide worldwide deforestation is continuing at a rapid rate.

To raise awareness globally of the importance of forests along with the threat deforestation is creating, the United Nations established the International Day of Forests, with the first held on March 21, 2012. The ninth International Day of Forests is Sunday, March 21, with the theme “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being.”