Eco Talk: Why forests matter in our everyday lives

When you think of a forest, I suspect you think about an area of land filled with trees and you would be correct! Depending on where you are in the world and the purpose of that particular area of land, the definition of a forest may change. Some other factors used to define a forest may include the number of trees, how tall the trees are and even their function within the ecosystem.
Forests and the trees that make them a forest are very interconnected with our daily lives even if we are not near a forest. Forests provide lumber to build our home, they help keep our water clean, and some forests are planted to provide pulp for paper and then are replanted again. Forests and their sustainable management are also aiding in combating climate change.
But for all the benefits forests provide worldwide deforestation is continuing at a rapid rate.
To raise awareness globally of the importance of forests along with the threat deforestation is creating, the United Nations established the International Day of Forests, with the first held on March 21, 2012. The ninth International Day of Forests is Sunday, March 21, with the theme “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being.”
The United Nations is also kicking off a decade on ecosystem restoration running through 2030. The decade-long theme is on the need for the protection and revival of ecosystems around the world.
So why the focus on forests? Forests cover just over 30% of the global land area while containing approximately 80% of the world’s biodiversity. Also, there are an estimated 60,000 tree species worldwide and close to 1.6 billion people depend directly on forests for food, shelter, energy, medicines and income.
It is estimated that 12% to 20% of the global greenhouse emissions contributing to climate change can be tied back to deforestation each year. This is second to burning fossil fuels.
Did you know that trees can hold secrets? While we value them for their beauty and majesty, they also provide us with fruit, nuts and spices. Forests act as carbon sinks absorbing approximately two billion tons of carbon dioxide annually. They are also a place for recreation, help filter water and provide a renewable source for energy.
New York’s forests are valuable economic and ecological resources. Our forests support industry and recreation, they also protect water quality while providing critical wildlife habitat. Additionally, fall foliage and wildlife viewing bring numerous visitors to our area and provide for socially distanced activities during this time of COVID-19.
There is also, a robust timber industry in the state which relies on sustainable timber management. This can only be achieved through the regeneration of high quality commercially desirable timber tree species.
Our forests are under threat from browsing deer which have a significant impact on our forests’ health and regeneration. According to Cornell University research, when deer graze in forests, they prefer to eat native plants over unpalatable invasive plants. This preferential eating results in reduced native plant diversity and abundance allowing non-native plant populations to out compete native plants. The long-term implications are less income to owners interested in a managed timber harvest, wildlife will experience difficultly finding food and over time forests will become susceptible to invasive species and disease.
New York forests are improving from their poor condition over 100 years ago. If we desire to continue to see improvement to this valuable resource across the state, we need to understand the challenges that face forests today and strive to address a workable solution.
Interested in participating in International Day of Forests? Visit the official International Day of Forests website for ideas you can do locally. Consider planting a tree to memorialize their significance or share International Day of Trees on social media to create awareness or join in other planned events.
Together we can create awareness of the value forests provide us locally and globally.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.