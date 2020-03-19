Eco Talk: Why it's good to learn about how food and fiber are produced

There are other National Ag Day educational resources provided by the ACA to explore. These can be found at www.agday.org and click on the Education Tab. With students at home this might be a good time to learn more about agriculture and then reflect how agriculture is part of our community.

Just a friendly reminder that agriculture provides almost everything we eat and even wear every day. According to the American Farm Bureau, one U.S. farm feeds 166 people each year. Several generations ago most Americans were directly connected to some form of agriculture or had a relative that was. Today society is so accustomed to getting whatever they need from the grocery store or restaurant they do not know how their food is being produced.

I think we all have recently experienced the surprise of walking into the grocery store and finding many shelves empty. Fortunately the supply chains at work and there is food in the warehouses. As I have said recently more than once; the cows are still producing milk, the chickens are still laying eggs and our livestock farmers still have livestock available — there is no need to panic.

If you are looking to avoid grocery store consider buying local. A list of local suppliers is available at senecacountycce.org. Stay well in the coming days and try to find a few extra minutes to explore where you food comes from.

Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0