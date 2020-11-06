Eco Talk: Why it's important to pick up your dog's poop

Pet waste may not be the largest or most toxic pollutant, but it is one of several often overlooked sources of pollution that can add up to a big problem. The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, provides pet waste stations in its public parks. A recent study of the parks found over 600 piles of pet waste on public property. This translated into 450 pounds of pet waste containing an estimated 4.7 trillion fecal bacteria that was left to be washed into creeks and local waterways.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When pet waste is disposed of improperly, or not at all, the environment and our health can be at risk. Pets, children who play outside and adults who are active outside with gardens are at the most risk of infection from bacteria and parasites found in pet waste. Also, flies are attracted to the waste and can spread disease.

So, are you or do you want to become an eco-friendly dog (pet) owner? Start by keeping your yard more usable. Many people believe pet waste is a fertilizer; however, it is not. Dogs eat a high-protein meat diet, which creates a different waste than livestock such as cows, which eat a plant-based diet. At a minimum, pet waste should be cleaned up in areas near wells, storm drains, ditches, lake shorelines and all waterways.