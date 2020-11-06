Eco Talk: Why it's important to pick up your dog's poop

There are a reported 73 million dogs living in the United States. The average dog produces three quarters of a pound of waste each day. That is about 275 pounds of waste each year! I suspect every responsible owner finds their waste to be an annoyance; I know I do. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website lists pet waste as a nonpoint source pollutant.
Nonpoint source pollution occurs when precipitation moves over and through the ground. As it moves, the water picks up and carries both natural and human-produced pollutants, eventually depositing them in streams, rivers and lakes, and even the ground water. The EPA lists other nonpoint source pollutants from urban areas to include sediment; oil, grease and toxic chemicals from cars; pesticides and nutrients from lawns and gardens; viruses, bacteria and nutrients from failing septic systems; road salts; and heavy metals from roof shingles, cars and other sources.
The University of Wisconsin collected surface water samples from Wisconsin cities and found they almost always contained high levels of bacteria, violating water quality standards. Common sources of bacteria include sewer overflows, pet waste and urban wildlife. Pollutants from improperly disposed pet waste can be washed into storm sewers by rain and melting snow. Most storm sewers drain into a water body, carrying any potential pollutants with the water.
When pet waste is washed into a stream or lake, it decays, using up oxygen and potentially releasing ammonia. Low oxygen levels and ammonia, when combined with warmer water temperatures, can kill fish. In addition, pet waste contains nutrients that will encourage aquatic weed and excessive algae growth. Pet waste can also carry diseases.
Pet waste may not be the largest or most toxic pollutant, but it is one of several often overlooked sources of pollution that can add up to a big problem. The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, provides pet waste stations in its public parks. A recent study of the parks found over 600 piles of pet waste on public property. This translated into 450 pounds of pet waste containing an estimated 4.7 trillion fecal bacteria that was left to be washed into creeks and local waterways.
When pet waste is disposed of improperly, or not at all, the environment and our health can be at risk. Pets, children who play outside and adults who are active outside with gardens are at the most risk of infection from bacteria and parasites found in pet waste. Also, flies are attracted to the waste and can spread disease.
So, are you or do you want to become an eco-friendly dog (pet) owner? Start by keeping your yard more usable. Many people believe pet waste is a fertilizer; however, it is not. Dogs eat a high-protein meat diet, which creates a different waste than livestock such as cows, which eat a plant-based diet. At a minimum, pet waste should be cleaned up in areas near wells, storm drains, ditches, lake shorelines and all waterways.
Always remove pet waste where children play. Children spend time playing close to the ground, then touch their mouth and eyes without considering how clean their hands might be. The best way to protect both children and adults is to wash your hands with soap and water when you come into the house.
For your health and safety, and that of your pet, keeping waste picked up will help prevent the transmission of several diseases and parasites that go from dogs to humans and dogs to other animals both domestic and wild. Plus, dogs can get several viruses from another sick dog simply by coming into contact with the sick dog’s waste. And some viruses can live in the soil for several years, long after the initial deposit is gone.
The easiest way to dispose of pet waste is to pick it up with either a pooper scooper or plastic bag and place it in the trash. In Wisconsin, pet owners are encouraged to dispose of the waste (out of the plastic bag) in the toilet, as the septic system or municipal sewage treatment plant removes most pollutants before the discharged water reaches a receiving water body.
It may not be the most enjoyable part of pet ownership, but it is very important to clean up after your dog, regardless of their size, whether you are at home or on public property. Pet waste can be harmful and annoying to people, other animals and the environment.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
