Eco Talk: Why it's important to recycle e-waste

Did you take time over the Labor Day weekend to declutter, and are now wondering what to do with some of the electronics and household chemicals you discovered? The Cayuga Recycles partners are offering two separate fall recycling events on Saturday, Sept. 26, for electronics, and on Saturday, Oct. 17, for household chemicals.

As a precaution against COVID-19, preregistration is required to participate in these events. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website is hosting the registrations under the "Upcoming Events" tab. Those without access to a computer can call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 for assistance. Once registered, you will receive notification of the event’s location, as it has changed from past years. Also, for 2020, due to COVID-19, all items can be brought in at no charge.

I am still amazed that an estimated 400 million units of consumer electronics are retired each year. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (epa.gov/recycle/electronics-donation-and-recycling), electronics are made from valuable resources and materials that use energy to produce. The EPA website indicates that recycling 1 million laptops saves the energy equivalent of the electricity used by over 3,500 homes in a year, and for every million cellphones recycled, 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.