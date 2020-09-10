Eco Talk: Why it's important to recycle e-waste

Did you take time over the Labor Day weekend to declutter, and are now wondering what to do with some of the electronics and household chemicals you discovered? The Cayuga Recycles partners are offering two separate fall recycling events on Saturday, Sept. 26, for electronics, and on Saturday, Oct. 17, for household chemicals.
As a precaution against COVID-19, preregistration is required to participate in these events. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website is hosting the registrations under the "Upcoming Events" tab. Those without access to a computer can call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238 for assistance. Once registered, you will receive notification of the event’s location, as it has changed from past years. Also, for 2020, due to COVID-19, all items can be brought in at no charge.
I am still amazed that an estimated 400 million units of consumer electronics are retired each year. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (epa.gov/recycle/electronics-donation-and-recycling), electronics are made from valuable resources and materials that use energy to produce. The EPA website indicates that recycling 1 million laptops saves the energy equivalent of the electricity used by over 3,500 homes in a year, and for every million cellphones recycled, 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.
Have you ever considered what went into the manufacturing of a TV? According to the website madehow.com, there are four basic parts: the exterior, which is made of injection-molded plastic; the speaker system, made of metals and plastic; the picture screen; and finally, a complicated mass of electronics. Should the TV be an older-style picture tube TV, the glass will have a chemical coating containing lead, while newer flat-screen TVs have liquid crystal materials between two glass plates. The internal electronic components, which we see as “input” and “output” connections, are made of various metals, solder and silicon.
Older-style computer monitors and televisions with picture tubes contain 4 to 8 pounds of lead in addition to other toxic materials. Newer flat-screen TVs and monitors contain less lead, but more mercury. According to the Electronics TakeBack Coalition website, 40% of the heavy metals like lead, mercury and cadmium in landfills comes from discarded electronics.
When upgrading to newer technology, households are challenged to either dispose of working older, obsolete electronics, or store them. Obsolete electronics are items that are no longer wanted even though they may still be in good working order, and are referred to as e-waste.
Broken, outdated or unwanted electronics such as TVs, microwaves, computers, computer monitors, fax machines, copiers, stereo and audio equipment, personal digital assistants, game consoles, cellphones and all the cords that go with each device can be recycled responsibly during the Sept. 26 event. Basically, anything that does not contain Freon but plugs into the wall can be recycled.
There are many benefits to recycling e-waste. You will keep potentially hazardous materials out of the waste stream, as they can end up in landfills, while conserving natural resources such as water and raw minerals mined from the ground. You can also avoid air and water pollution associated with the mining of raw materials. Additionally, there are connections in all steps of production to greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.
Various sources indicate that approximately 25% of the generated e-waste is properly recycled, with the remaining 75% going to landfills or being incinerated. When old-style picture tube monitors and TVs are improperly disposed of, toxic materials can cause a problem for the environment. For over a decade, Cayuga County has offered a fall electronics recycling event for county residents to responsibly dispose of their accumulated e-waste.
Do you have household chemicals and are wondering what to do with them? Cayuga County residents can responsibly dispose of them Saturday, Oct. 17, but preregistration is required. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County’s website is hosting the registration, which is found under the "Upcoming Events" tab. Registration is open, so do not delay to reserve the time slot you want.
More information can be found on Cayuga County’s website at cayugacounty.us/699/Solid-Waste-Management-and-Recycling. Information about the upcoming household chemical event will be coming in future Eco Talk columns, or you can call the extension at (315) 255-1183 ext. 238. Remember: Improper disposal of electronics and household chemicals can impact the environment and water quality for you, your neighbors and future generations as well. Please do you part to keep everyone and the environment safe.
Judy Wright is the senior agriculture specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org or call (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
