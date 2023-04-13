The 80-degree weather coming this weekend has me itching to get my garden going. I recently moved to central New York, and this will be the first growing season in my new house. My backyard is like a blank canvas, free to create the garden space I want. In February this year, I outlined where I wanted my garden to be and laid out cardboard to kill the grass. Cardboard might not be too aesthetically pleasing, but it is effective. I used cardboard to avoid disturbing the soil. Year after year, grass builds up soil structure vital for plant health. By smothering the grass instead of mechanically terminating it, I retained most of the built-up structure. Plus, the dying grass gives the beneficial soil microorganisms something to feed on.

Come planting, soil microorganisms will have decomposed most of the dead grass, so I’m good to go, right? Wrong! The garden might be ready for planting but what about the soil? Who knows what the previous owners did to the yard? Is my pH in the correct range? How are my nutrient levels? What about organic matter content, and so on?

As the saying goes, “Don’t guess, soil test!” Soil testing through a reputable lab is an affordable and quick way to find out the conditions of your soil.

For healthy growth, plants require 18 essential macronutrients and micronutrients. With an up-to-date soil analysis, accurate fertilizer applications that target the needed nutrient can be made. You may also find that your garden has sufficient nutrient levels, and no additional fertilizers are needed. Without a test, you’re just guessing what your plants need. By guessing you may overapply nutrients, wasting money and possibly contributing to nutrient runoff into waterways. You could have lackluster plant growth if your soils are in a nutrient deficit and you under-apply fertilizers.

Collecting a soil sample is simple. However, there are some steps you need to follow to get accurate results. It is important to collect a representative sample of your garden. To do so, you’ll collect 10 or more soil samples to a depth of 4 to 6 inches throughout your garden. Lawns only need to be sampled to a depth of 4 inches. Ideally a soil probe is used, but if you don’t have access to one, a clean trowel can substitute. If using a trowel, dig a hole to the desired depth, then take a slice of soil from the side of the hole and put the soil slice into a container. Once you’ve collected your samples, shake the container to homogenize, then transfer a subsample to a sample bag. The sample bag is what will be sent to the lab. If the soil is too wet, let it air-dry first. Check with the lab to see if they have specifications that need to be followed.

After submitting your samples, you should receive the results in a few days. Depending on the lab, results will come with fertilizer recommendations. Typically, soil analyses do not come with nitrogen levels, as climate, chemical and biological factors can influence the amount of soil nitrogen present at any time. The lab may provide nitrogen recommendations based on the plants you plan to grow. If you have questions about getting a soil test or interpreting your results, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office. Here at CCE Cayuga, soil testing kits are available in the office. As someone who went to graduate school to study soil science, I am happy to chat all day about soils.