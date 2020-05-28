Eco Talk: Why you should recycle those clothes you're clearing out

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of us have used the past few months of being sequestered in our homes to complete major overhauls of our closets and clothing. I hope during this activity you were able to "reduce, reuse, recycle" any out-of-date, worn, torn or stained clothing, shoes and other household textiles, rather than taking the easy way out and tossing them in the trash. I was relieved to learn that the several outlets for these items are now opening up to accept donations.

The nonprofit Council for Textile Recycling reports that the average American disposes of approximately 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles, which includes footwear, accessories, towels, bedding and draperies each year, when almost all of it can be recycled. While these items should be clean and dry, they do not need to be in wearable condition.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the textile recycling industry recycles about 3.8 billion pounds of textile waste each year; however, this only accounts for 15% of all textile waste. The other 85% will find its way to landfills. These discarded textiles will use about 5% of all landfill space, which is both expensive and shrinking.