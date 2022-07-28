Eco Talk: Wildflowers are pretty, but be watchful around these

A benefit to living in the Finger Lakes is the open spaces that have wildflowers blooming this time of year. While pretty to look at, these flowering plants do not come with warning signs. Some may cause harm if you come in contact with them, especially if you decide to stop and pick a bouquet!

Giant hogweed is one plant that falls into this category. True to its name, giant hogweed can grow to 14 feet tall and has leaves that can grow to 5 feet wide and white flower heads that can grow to over 2 feet in diameter. It prefers sunlight and moist soils, and can be found along streams and roadsides, as well as fields, forests and even yards. Giant hogweed continues to be newsworthy as more locations are identified and people are exposed to it.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website maintains a map of known locations. Giant hogweed has been identified and controlled in Cayuga County between Cayuga and Owasco lakes near Ledyard, and along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Giant hogweed and its relatives, wild parsnip and cow parsnip, can also cause severe skin reactions when any part of the plant is broken. These plants contain a chemical, a photo-toxin, which reacts when exposed to the sun. When sap gets on your skin and is then exposed to sunlight, the result is a blistering and itchy rash that takes a long time to heal and can cause scarring.

Giant hogweed and wild parsnip are invasive plants. Giant hogweed is native to central Asia. It was introduced in the early 1900s as an ornamental plant and has since spread through the United States and Canada. It will grow anywhere but prefers roadsides, vacant lots, backyards, stream sides, wooded areas and even parks. Wild parsnip, from parts of Europe and Asia, is now naturalized in North America. It can be found in open fields, along roadsides and in any area that has been disturbed.

Cow parsnip is native to North America and grows in woodlands, forest openings and grasslands, and along stream and river edges and roadsides. It too contains the photo-toxin in its sap that reacts when exposed to sunlight, causing a skin irritation ranging from a mild rash to blistering. Because of its size, growing to 6 feet tall, cow parsnip is often mistaken for giant hogweed.

Information about all three plants can be found on the state DEC’s website.

If you believe you have found new patch of giant hogweed, report it the state DEC. Take a photo of the entire plant, then individual pictures of the stems, leaves, flowers and seeds, while not touching any part of the plant. The collection of pictures can then be emailed to the DEC at ghogweed@dec.ny.gov, or call the giant hogweed hotline with the information at 1-845-256-3111. Include directions to the location and estimated number of plants.

Giant hogweed has the potential to spread rapidly. Each plant is capable of producing 20,000 seeds each year, according to Virginia Tech biologist Dr. Jordan Metzgar. Once the seeds mature, they spread by falling into streams and flowing downstream, by the wind, or by being carried through human activity such mowing.

If you get giant hogweed sap on your skin, wash the area with mild soap and cool water immediately. Cover the area when outside to avoid exposure to sunlight. At the first sign of a rash or blisters, immediately seek medical attention.

Poison hemlock is another plant to aware of. It looks similar to giant hogweed, growing to 12 feet tall, and has small white flowers growing in clusters that can reach 4 to 8 inches, but the leaves are very different. It too grows along roadsides and in pastures and ditches, and should not be ingested.

Not all plants with small white flowers are poisonous. Queen Anne’s lace, also called wild carrot, is native to Europe and Asia, but is now found in North America. It has been used to provide a microclimate for lettuce production, and in some blueberry production areas is used as a companion crop to attract pollinators. Queen Anne’s lace, however, is considered a serious pasture weed and is listed as a noxious weed in some Midwest states.

Take time to enjoy the wildflowers growing in our open spaces for the remainder of the summer and into fall. In doing so, be aware of your surroundings and vigilant for giant hogweed and its relatives that can cause you and your family harm should you come in contact with them.