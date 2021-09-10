Eco Talk: Your input wanted for waste management plan in Cayuga County

The next step is reusing items before throwing them out. This will reduce waste generation and the amount of material that is ultimately disposed in a landfill. That sweater that you don’t want anymore could be a great, new addition to someone else’s wardrobe.

The third step is to recycle as many materials as you can that you are unable to reuse. Composting food scraps is one method of recycling, as it creates soil material from used food products. Recycling glass, metals and cardboard is a critical action to extract materials that can be used again in new products. Buying items that are made of recycled material is an integral step to form a closed loop economy.

The production of these items provides benefits such as conserving natural resources, developing green technologies and jobs, and reducing the amount of waste sent to sanitary landfills in the final step of the solid waste management process. Disposal in a sanitary landfill is the least preferred method for solid waste management due to their limited space and the loss of resources that could have been recycled or reused but instead will now be unavailable.