It’s almost Valentine’s Day. It can be exhausting reading on the internet the different meanings of Valentine’s Day. One thing I know is Valentine’s Day is an important day for me to exclaim my love and appreciation for my wife. I also hope to find orange-flavored sponge candy and other chocolates to take home to her as symbols of my love for her. I love my wife.

You know what else some people love? Ice fishing. It’s a different love than one person shares with their significant other, but some people do "love" ice fishing. It’s evident because people are willing to sit on top of ice for long periods of time in the cold temperatures, hoping to catch fish. Ice fishing generates a lot of economic activity because ice fishing people spend money on warm clothes, shelters, portable heaters, sleds to transport gear on top of the ice and, of course, chairs to sit on. I’m probably missing some essential ice fishing supplies, but you get the idea. Ice fishing can get expensive, and therefore drive up the cost of your daily limit of fish. Some people may consider ice fishing a labor of love.

Ice fishing can be dangerous, too, because your safety depends on the ice being strong enough to hold a lot of weight or the ice can break, causing people to fall into cold water. It’s very important to take every precaution before walking onto ice so you don’t fall in the water. This holds true for any outdoor recreation activity that takes place on the ice, including ice skating and snowmobiling.

It’s important to have a safety mindset when your hobby involves traveling on top of ice. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there was an average of 4.6 deaths per winter season from 1988 through 2022 in Minnesota. Be prepared, have a plan and tell people about it, use the buddy system, take a cellphone, dress appropriately and avoid alcohol and other mind-altering substances because they can impair critical thinking in times of emergency. Become familiar with the waterbody features before venturing onto the ice. Know the location of moving water, such as inlets and outlets, because areas of moving water may have weaker ice above.

Four inches of solid ice is a general guideline for ice fishing or other activities on feet. Check the thickness of ice by using a spud bar, chisel or axe to determine if the ice is at least 4 inches thick. If the ice near the shoreline is cracked or squishy, you should stay off. Don’t go on the ice during thaws and watch out for thin, clear or honeycomb-shaped ice. Dark snow and dark ice are other signs of weak spots of ice. When walking on ice, use the spud bar to “poke” and test the ice in front of you — if it’s too thin, back up and don’t walk near the thin ice. Ice thickness varies in a waterbody, so always proceed with caution.

In the state of Maine, there is a saying: “Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky.” This refers to the color and thickness of the ice. If the ice color is light gray to dark black, it is melting ice and is not safe, so stay off the ice. The safest ice color is blue ranging to clear ice; it is high density, very strong and, if thick enough, the safest ice to be on. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation states that slush ice is about 50% weaker ice, and ice over running water about 20% weaker. Extra caution should be taken in areas where "bubblers" are used to protect docks because they can cause thin, unsafe ice.

Ice picks or ice claws are simple handheld tools that have a sharp protuberance on one end to grip the ice to help you pull yourself out of the water in case you fall through the ice. They hang around your neck for easy access, and some brands cost less than $15.

Safety flotation apparel helps people float in the water, and there are many different colors and manufacturers to choose from. If your budget allows, it’s worth considering safety clothing specific for ice fishing.

Don’t forget about New York’s Free Fishing Days on the weekend of Feb. 18-19. During this designated free freshwater fishing weekend, the need for a freshwater fishing license is waived.