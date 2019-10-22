{{featured_button_text}}
Education
Deposit Photos

Educational series Science Alive 101 will meet again from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the art room at Millard Fillmore Elementary School, 68 N. Main St., Moravia.

This month's edition will feature Archimedes' screw, a machine used to pump water from a lower surface into irrigation ditches.

Parents should accompany children at this night of hands-on science and art experiences.

Admission is $5 per participant, with a $25 family limit.

For more information, call (315) 784-5479 or (315) 729-0657.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0