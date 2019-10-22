Educational series Science Alive 101 will meet again from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the art room at Millard Fillmore Elementary School, 68 N. Main St., Moravia.
This month's edition will feature Archimedes' screw, a machine used to pump water from a lower surface into irrigation ditches.
Parents should accompany children at this night of hands-on science and art experiences.
Admission is $5 per participant, with a $25 family limit.
For more information, call (315) 784-5479 or (315) 729-0657.