Educational series Science Alive 101 will meet again from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the art room at Millard Fillmore Elementary School, 68 N. Main St., Moravia.

This month's edition will be themed "A Smorgasbord of Science Activities."

Parents should accompany children at this night of hands-on science and art experiences.

Admission is $5 per participant, with a $25 family limit.

For more information, call (315) 784-5479 or (315) 729-0657.

