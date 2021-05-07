Effler: Awareness week shows how to live lake-friendly in the Finger Lakes

The saying that “a trained eye can find a needle in a haystack” describes well one’s ability to understand natural surroundings and observe changing conditions. Through education and careful analysis, one may identify and diagnose improving and degrading conditions in watersheds and landscapes. Wilted tree leaves and brown lawns, for example, are natural signs of plant distress and drought conditions that many have learned to easily recognize over time.
Natural ecosystems are constantly providing us familiar and unfamiliar clues about the health of the landscape through subtle signs and signals. However, there is often a variety of overlooked patterns we may not recognize at first, but through observation and analysis of symptoms, revelations of dynamic environmental health conditions can emerge.
The natural surroundings of the Owasco Lake watershed and the Finger Lakes region are ripe with telltale signs of environmental health. Local and regional environmental organizations and professionals, as well as local colleges and universities, are part of a robust, intricate detection network carefully monitoring the diverse micro and macro communities of the terrestrial and aquatic surroundings.
Threatening changes in our surroundings can be overwhelming to recognize and identify accurately. Therefore, continuous public education and outreach is critical for early detection and response. Residents and businesses throughout the Finger Lakes region are encouraged to learn how to identify symptoms linked to environmental health and adopt recommended conservation practices in an effort to better protect themselves and their communities from the issues that arise and threaten our natural surroundings.
This spring, the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes, with representation from seven of the 11 Finger Lakes, held its inaugural Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week from May 2 through May 8. The Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week offered free virtual educational sessions and resources to all who live in the Finger Lakes region. These sessions, primarily designed to inform our watershed communities about how to recognize signs of stressors impacting the Finger Lakes region, encourage and inspire positive change. Local experts presented nine educational sessions throughout the week that promoted the educational goals of the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes.
The topics of the sessions illustrated the landscape health of the Finger Lakes region by defining indicators of environmental health, and by educating watershed residents about all of the actions being undertaken to protect the Finger Lakes. The topics outlined threats to water quality while offering opportunities for watershed residents to combat these threats by taking action to adopt new behaviors.
Careful examination of lesser-known clues about the health of the environment allowed local professionals to identify and communicate findings within the Owasco Lake watershed to local residents. On May 4, Dr. Dana L. Hall, president of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, discussed how the health of hemlock trees influences the health of the Owasco Lake watershed. Specifically, he described OWLA’s progress on inventorying the hemlock woolly adelgid, a nuisance insect species that is decimating these critically important trees.
Additional topics included lake-friendly landscaping, aquatic invasive species, sustainable vineyards, earth-friendly landscapes and practices you can easily construct around your home to reduce or eliminate environmental threats.
The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council is a founding member of the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes, as well as a major sponsor of this event. The council extended an open invitation to all interested residents of the Finger Lakes region. We encourage you to join the Lake Friendly Living Coalition’s Pledge Program.
All sessions were virtual and free! If you missed this event, keep an eye out for the full release of the sessions on olwmc.org/lake-friendly-living. For additional information on the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes, please visit its website, flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living. Through education and awareness, we hope you will recognize new signs and clues to best observe the “needle in the haystack” and consider adopting lake friendly living practices.
Dr. Adam Effler is executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and can be reached at ajpeffler.OLWMC@gmail.com or (315) 283-9427. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.