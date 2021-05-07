Effler: Awareness week shows how to live lake-friendly in the Finger Lakes

The saying that “a trained eye can find a needle in a haystack” describes well one’s ability to understand natural surroundings and observe changing conditions. Through education and careful analysis, one may identify and diagnose improving and degrading conditions in watersheds and landscapes. Wilted tree leaves and brown lawns, for example, are natural signs of plant distress and drought conditions that many have learned to easily recognize over time.

Natural ecosystems are constantly providing us familiar and unfamiliar clues about the health of the landscape through subtle signs and signals. However, there is often a variety of overlooked patterns we may not recognize at first, but through observation and analysis of symptoms, revelations of dynamic environmental health conditions can emerge.

The natural surroundings of the Owasco Lake watershed and the Finger Lakes region are ripe with telltale signs of environmental health. Local and regional environmental organizations and professionals, as well as local colleges and universities, are part of a robust, intricate detection network carefully monitoring the diverse micro and macro communities of the terrestrial and aquatic surroundings.