Effler: Cayuga County project shows benefits of collaborating on lake health

The Great Lakes Conservation Kick program is supported by Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding administered by the Environmental Protection Agency, and expands upon the Great Lakes Commission’s experience designing and leading watershed-scale water quality trading.

In March 2020, the commission launched its Conservation Kick program to create a water quality marketplace for the Great Lakes basin. Carbon credit trading programs are more well-known, where buyers purchase credits from those who work in reforestation or other conservation fields to offset carbon emissions. Water quality credits trading also supports resource conservation, but rather than targeting carbon sequestration, programming targets the advancement of watershed conservation projects intended to reduce pollutant transport to receiving water bodies. Conservation Kick is designed to help protect water quality throughout the basin and aims to keep soil and nutrients out of the Great Lakes and protect drinking water by allowing utilities, industries and businesses, nonprofit organizations and concerned citizens to invest in water quality credits.

The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, which coordinates actions to protect and restore the Owasco Lake watershed to help protect Owasco lake, is well-positioned to draw upon relevant project funding from partnering organizations such as the Great Lakes Commission. On behalf of the city of Auburn, the council is administering the Conservation Kick program to grant project funding by purchasing water quality credits provided by a watershed farmer planning to install a program-approved conservation practice. The city of Auburn granted 50% of the funding required for this conservation program, and the commission will provide the rest.

It is important to recognize the buy-in from the city of Auburn toward supporting local producers striving toward advancing conservation practices on their farms, not only for the betterment of water quality, but also for the betterment of local agriculture. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said, "We are pleased to offer a financial commitment to this innovative program that provides project support to local producers while advancing efforts to protect water quality for Owasco Lake."

Farming conservation practices, commonly known as best management practices, are known to reduce runoff from farm fields and maintain soils and nutrients on the farm, where producers prefer they remain for the benefit of crop yields. In this case, project funding will meet the implementation costs of installing a water and sediment control basin on a selected watershed producer’s property.

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is working as project lead for implementing the project with the selected producer. So far, the district has facilitated completion of the project application and is underway with project designs. Tyler Knapp, a watershed conservation specialist for the district, said: “Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District appreciates our partners’ efforts to work with the district and local farms to implement best management practices that protect our county’s natural resources. We are keen to continue this relationship on future projects within the Owasco watershed. It is programs and partnerships like these that provide the district and our farmers with the necessary resources to address water quality concerns.”

The Conservation Kick program is merely one example of a variety of ongoing projects that demonstrate the benefits, and positive outcomes, of a collaborative approach toward protecting the Owasco Lake watershed.

Dr. Adam Effler is executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and can be reached at ajpeffler.OLWMC@gmail.com or (315) 283-9427. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.

